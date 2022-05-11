A Catholic church based in Houston, Texas, changed its hours of operation in response to attacks by pro-abortion vandals who desecrated church premises.

“It’s very unfortunate that people would desecrate the church like this, take their frustration out on the church,” Father Peter Damian Harris of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church told KRIV-TV.

The church will now open 30 minutes before confession and mass and close immediately after, opening later at 4 p.m. for confession and 5:15 p.m. for mass.

“It’s very unfortunate, but I’d rather take the necessary precautions, than run the risk of someone coming to desecrate our sacred space,” Harris told the news outlet.

Vandals sprayed the words “Pro-Choice is Pro-Life” on the church’s main doors and a side door, according to a Facebook post shared by the church and reporting from KRIV.

In a message addressed to the desecrators, Harris told the news outlet, “I’d rather you come inside and pray and have a conversation, and not try to desecrate our sacred space.”‘

“This won’t stop us, it propels us to continue to be witnesses for Christ and the world,” Harris told KRIV.

Harris said he believes the incident is part of the wave of attacks pro-abortion activists have carried out against churches across the country in response to a leaked draft Supreme Court majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito.

The draft majority opinion suggested that the nation’s highest court could overturn Roe v Wade — the infamous Supreme Court decision that legalized the killing of millions of unborn children in their mothers’ wombs by enabling abortion.

Pro-abortion activists throughout the country responded to Politico’s publication of the leaked document with anger, staging protests in several cities, especially in Washington, D.C., near the Supreme Court.

Some proponents of abortion took out their rage on churches, which are some of America’s most pro-life institutions.

According to Harris, two churches in Katy, Texas, were attacked as well: St. Bartholemew and St Elizabeth Anne Seaton.

“At St. Bartholemew, they tried to remove the Tabernacle, which contains the sacred presence of Christ and the Eucharist. The other church, someone tried to desecrate the Eucharist,” Harris said, according to KRIV-TV.

Pro-abortion militants attacked the Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Boulder, Colorado, smashing the church’s windows and spray-painting pro-abortion slogans on church premises, according to KCNC-TV.

Provocateurs draped in red-hooded gowns disrupted Mass on May 8 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles just before it was time for Communion, the Catholic News Agency reported.

Extremist organization Ruth Sent Us called for demonstrations near the homes of Supreme Court justices and threatened to carry out acts insulting the Lord.

The group published the addresses of three Supreme Court justices on their website. The map was later removed by Google for violating its terms and services.

“Stuff your rosaries and your weaponized prayer. We will remain outraged after this weekend, so keep praying. We’ll be burning the Eucharist to show our disgust for the abuse Catholic Churches have condoned for centuries,” the group said in a post on Twitter.

