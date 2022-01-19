Share
News

Prince Andrew's Ex Directly Ties Clinton to Epstein with Stunning Claim: 'They Were Like Brothers'

 By Michael Austin  January 19, 2022 at 2:44pm
Share

It appears that Bill Clinton’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein are much deeper than anyone had previously realized.

A report from the Daily Mail on Thursday indicated that Epstein had visited the Clinton White House over a dozen times, bringing with him over a half-dozen women as well. Another earlier report found that, according to Epstein’s flight logs, Clinton had flown on Epstein’s jet at least 26 times over a two-year period.

Now, an interview released on Tuesday indicates the two men were as close as “brothers.”

Epstein, now deceased, was a highly-influential financier charged with various crimes related to the trafficking and sexual abuse of underage girls.

The late financier had many ties to various prominent celebrities, journalists and politicians.

Trending:
Hillary Clinton Will Hate What Was Found on the Walls of Jeffrey Epstein's Mansion

One of those ties was with Prince Andrew, who has since been stripped of his royal title as he faces a lawsuit related to allegations that he sexually assaulted one of Epstein’s victims when she was 17 years old.

According to Prince Andrew’s ex-girlfriend — Lady Victoria Hervey — it appears that one of those strongest ties was to a former President of the United States. Hervey dropped a number of revelations regarding Epstein, Clinton and Prince Andrew during an ITV documentary that premiered on Tuesday titled “Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Pedophile.”

“Clinton was definitely very close to Jeffrey,” Hervey said, according to the New York Post.

Do you believe Prince Andrew is guilty?

“They were like brothers.”

Hervey also revealed that Clinton was close with Ghislaine Maxwell as well.

Maxwell was recently convicted of various charges related to her complicity in the sex trafficking crimes reportedly committed by Epstein.

The 2020 book about Epstein’s death, “A Convenient Death: The Mysterious Demise of Jeffrey Epstein,” alleged that Clinton and Maxwell had even had an affair.

Thanks to the interview, we now also know why a very strange portrait of Clinton wearing a dress was found in Epstein’s mansion.

Related:
'WJ Live': Breaking - 3 Bombshell Epstein Stories Just Revealed

“I don’t know if you saw all the paintings that were in Jeffrey Epstein’s house, one of them being a portrait of Bill Clinton wearing the dress that Monica Lewinsky wore when they had the affair. So, yeah, he was super close to Jeffrey Epstein,” Hervey said.

In addition to the odd portrait, the Daily Mail’s report from Thursday revealed that hanging on the walls of Jeffrey Epstein’s mansion were pictures of his many visits to Clinton’s White House. These photographs also showed some of the different women Epstein had taken with him.

Needless to say, a preponderance of the evidence shows Epstein and Clinton were very familiar with one another.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Prince Andrew's Ex Directly Ties Clinton to Epstein with Stunning Claim: 'They Were Like Brothers'
Taxpayer-Funded Trash: SCOTUS Drops Nuke on Fabricated NPR Story About Justices' Mask Fight
Hillary Clinton Will Hate What Was Found on the Walls of Jeffrey Epstein's Mansion
Fauci's $10M 2020 Investment Portfolio Includes Chinese Company Considered National Risk to US: Report
Super Bowl Champs Team Up Against Corrupt DC Establishment: Burgess Owens Endorses Bequette for Senate
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!