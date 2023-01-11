Prince Harry Claims He Was Bred to Offer Spare Organs for Older Family Member

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, claimed in a tell-all new book that he was bred to offer organs to his older brother, William, Prince of Wales.

The dissident member of the British royal family made the dark claim in his memoir, “Spare,” titled to reflect his status as King Charles’ second son.

“I was the shadow, the support, the Plan B. I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy,” Harry claimed in the book, according to the New York Post.

In a passage explaining the book’s title, Harry said he was conceived for possible spare parts for William, his older brother.

“Kidney, perhaps. Blood transfusion. Speck of bone marrow,” Harry said of the possibility.

“Two years older than me, Willy was the Heir, whereas I was the Spare.”

Harry, a member of one of the most privileged families in the world, depicted himself as a victim in the memoir.

Harry claimed that King Charles refused to fly on the same aircraft as William in the book, fearing that both would be killed in a crash.

No such restriction applied to Harry.

Harry said that he participated in a media “stunt” in which he pretended to be William’s best man at his 2011 wedding.

In actuality, two of William’s friends performed the real role of best man.

The dissident royal recounted a 2019 scuffle between the two brothers — in which William allegedly knocked Harry to the floor of his royal residence, breaking his necklace and slamming him against a dog bowl.

The fight in question was supposedly over the character of Harry’s wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The couple moved from Britain to California in 2020 as relations with the other members of the royal family became untenable.

Buckingham Palace has not commented publicly on Harry’s claims in the book.

Sources close to the royal family have indicated that the royals are taken aback by Harry’s public criticism of the family, according to Vanity Fair.

King Charles is described as “deeply hurt” by Harry’s personal claims, and Prince William is beyond speaking terms with his younger brother.

“Spare” was released Tuesday.

