Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, hosts the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws at Buckingham Palace in London, England, on Jan. 16, 2020.
Royal Fraud? Prince Harry Admits to Insulting Media 'Stunt' in Tell-All Book

 By Richard Moorhead  January 8, 2023 at 9:18am
In a new book, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, claimed that he pretended to be his own brother’s best man in his 2011 wedding.

Harry alleged that two of Prince William’s friends — James Meade and Thomas Van Straubenzee — fulfilled the role of best men at a wedding reception, in an advance copy of his book “Spare” obtained by the Daily Mail.

Harry goes so far as to claim that he was made to go along with the “bare-faced lie” that he was the real best man in the wedding, describing his presence at the wedding as a mere stunt.

“Willy didn’t want me giving a best man’s speech,” Harry said of his brother in the book, according to the Independent.

William, the Prince of Wales, married Catherine Middleton in the 2011 wedding.

He was Duke of Cambridge at the time.

In the book, the dissident royal recounted William “being tipsy on last night’s rum” just hours before his marriage to Middleton.

Harry detailed more dirty laundry between himself and his older brother in the memoir.

Should the royal family forgive Prince Harry?

The dissident member of the royal family claimed that William assaulted him in 2019 after an argument about his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, became heated. He claimed that William goaded him to fight during the scuffle, saying, “He wanted me to hit him back, but I chose not to,” according to the Daily Mail.

Harry also recounted his own drug use in the memoir.

The inactive royal spoke of his desire for “reconciliation” with his family in a Friday interview promoting the book, although he demanded “accountability” first for his seeming grievances against the active royals.

Harry detailed his supposed kill count as a Apache helicopter pilot in Afghanistan in the book.

Prince William hasn’t responded to any of Harry’s bombshell claims in “Spare.”

William is first in line for the British throne after King Charles.

“Spare” is set for international release on Jan. 10, with copies of the memoir having leaked in Spain, according to the New York Post.

Harry lives in California with Meghan Markle, having resigned his royal duties amid tensions with his relatives.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




