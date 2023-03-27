Prince Harry, Meghan Accused of Making Special Call Ahead of Hollywood Visit: Report

Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly incensed about a “South Park” episode that mocked the odd juxtaposition of their pleas for privacy with, say, the Netflix series that treated their lives like “The Real Royals of Southern California,” or Prince Harry’s pathetic tell-all memoir/therapy session, “Spare.”

According to a report in the U.K. Spectator, a source said Duchess Meghan is “upset and overwhelmed” by the episode, aptly titled “The Worldwide Privacy Tour,” even though she “refuses to watch it all.” The couple are even considering a lawsuit, the Spectator reported.

In related news, a source told the New York Post that Harry and Meghan drove four hours earlier this month from their Santa Barbara home to an en vogue celebrity hotspot in Los Angeles and then went in the front door even though the club has a back door specifically designed for celebrities who, you know, like privacy.

What’s more, the Post reported Saturday, the couple “called people ahead of time” in order to have their photo taken entering the club.

According to the Post, the Sussexes “could have easily used a secret ‘celebrity door’ when they arrived for dinner at one of Los Angeles’ most exclusive private clubs.”

“Instead, a source said, the couple were happy to walk up to the front entrance of the San Vicente Bungalows, a chic West Hollywood hotspot owned by hotelier Jeff Klein, where they were caught on camera by waiting photographers.

“Prince Harry, 38, is now believed to be part of an elite group of club members, including many studio execs and celebs, who pay the $4,200-a-year fee.”

However, it’s not like it’s all that convenient. In fact, the drive from where the couple lives in Montecito, California is about two hours there and two hours back — four hours in total.

What’s more, the Post, which spoke to a club member, noted the timing of the visit to the club was, well, curious.

“As if staging a PR coup, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles when they arrived at San Vicente earlier this month — just hours after it was revealed that King Charles had asked the couple to give up their UK home, Frogmore Cottage,” the Post reported.

On the last day of February, news broke that King Charles III evicted the couple from the home, given for their use as a wedding present in 2018 by Queen Elizabeth II.

However, the couple resided there just a few months before decamping to Hollywood in a quest for privacy — on Netflix and on bookshelves. Yes, the House of Windsor is fully engaged in the streaming generation — and “Spare,” while of dubious literary value, gives future producers plenty of material for a gritty reboot of “The Crown” in another 10 years or so.

But so much for Harry’s home country: The Frogmore eviction, a royal insider told the British tabloid the Sun, in a story published Feb. 28, “surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan’s time in the U.K.”

It also comes as speculation persists as to whether Harry and Meghan will even be invited to their father’s May 6 coronation.

But, remember: What they want is privacy. After all, the trailer for their Netflix show emphasized how they wanted to keep their relationship private — but notice how the paparazzi were hounding them!







Except that image of the paparazzi at roughly 30 seconds into the trailer? Yeah, as the Sun pointed out in late December, that was a stock image taken from a Harry Potter premiere in 2011. You know, with a couple people care about, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

But privacy! Meghan is despondent about a “South Park” episode she hasn’t even watched that mocks her “Worldwide Privacy Tour.” The couple is reportedly even arguing about it, the Spectator reports.

Maybe Harry was able to get it out during his live-streamed therapy event with “trauma expert” Dr. Gabor Maté — which you could tune in to for the low, low price of $33. Or maybe a good night out at the San Vicente Bungalows was enough to smooth things over. I mean, provided the paparazzi were there ahead of time.

After all, you can’t have quality privacy time without making a show about avoiding the cameras you’ve invited into your lives.

