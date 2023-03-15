Meghan May Leave Prince Harry in Vulnerable Position During King's Coronation: Report

As speculation builds as to whether Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will attend the coronation of King Charles III, one longtime royal insider said the answer might well be yes and no, respectively.

Charles will be formally crowned on May 6 after ascending to the British throne in September upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Harry’s recent memoir, “Spare,” has exacerbated tensions within the royal family, which has been repeatedly criticized by Harry and Meghan.

With that as the backdrop, Paul Burrell, a former butler to Harry’s late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, says Harry may end up going to his father’s coronation alone, according to the New York Post.

Burrell said Charles “retained the moral high ground” by inviting the couple to the event.

“It’s likely to be incredibly uncomfortable for them if they attend, particularly Meghan,” Burrell said in an interview with Closer.

“I don’t think Meghan’s brave or strong enough to be there — she’d have to look in the eyes of a family she’s pushed under the bus,” he said.

“But I think Harry may come alone and she’s probably told him she won’t be able to be by his side with him if he does attend,” he added.

“The ball is well and truly in Harry and Meghan’s court,” Burrell said, noting that for Harry — who attacked Queen Consort Camilla in his memoir — it will be difficult to see his father’s second wife “where his mother could have been.”

Should Prince Harry and Meghan attend King Charles' coronation? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

In an excerpt of the interview published by the Mirror, Burrell said Harry may soon have to face the music after turning against his family.

“The king’s wrath is yet to come down on his son. He has criticized the woman he loves in public,” he said.

“Harry and Meghan should stay in America and live a long and happy life there. There’s not a life for them here now. They’ve turned their back on the royal family, the country and the people of the country.”

Author Tom Bower, who wrote “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors,” offered a different opinion about the Sussexes’ coronation attendance in an interview with GB News, according to the Mirror.

Bower said Harry and Meghan are “weighing up” which option will best “promote themselves.”

“They haven’t got to come. If they’re put in row 54 behind a column, they won’t come, which is exactly what should happen,” he said.

Bower said the king should not fuss over them.

“They weren’t even invited to Elton John’s party at the Oscars,” he said.

“They really are nobodies in Hollywood, but somehow King Charles is going to make them somebody in London at the most important event of his life.

“Of course, that is the problem. He’s not being decisive and he’s going to undermine the state of the monarchy in Britain if he’s not very careful.”

The Daily Mail quoted what it called a friend of the royal family as saying that if Harry and Meghan attend, “They will be given the cold shoulder by very many relatives. One said to me, ‘I hope they’ll be seated in Iceland.’”

“Many of the family just want nothing more to do with them. If they have to see them at the coronation then so be it, but they do not want to socialize with them,” the Mail quoted the friend as saying.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.