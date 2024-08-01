Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Speak on Cyber Bullying, 'Signs of Possible Suicide' in Rare Interview

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are boosting their public profile by attacking online bullying and will start their crusade by making a multi-day journey to Colombia.

In an interview with Jane Pauley to air Sunday on “CBS News Sunday Morning,” Meghan shared the observation that her children, aged 5 and 3, are “amazing,” according to CBS.

“But all you want to do as parents is protect them. And so, as we can see what’s happening in the online space, we know that there’s a lot of work to be done there, and we’re just happy to be able to be a part of change for good,” she said.

Harry and Meghan said they will make a difference with a new program, called The Parents Network, sponsored by their Archewell Foundation.

“At this point, we’ve got to the stage where almost every parent needs to be a first responder,” Harry said.

“And even the best first responders in the world wouldn’t be able to tell the signs of possible suicide. That is the terrifying piece of this,” Harry said.

In October, the couple made a high-profile splash by calling on tech companies to alter apps that could be addictive to young people, according to Page Six.

“Please stop sending children content you wouldn’t want your own children to see,” Harry said then. “I think it’s a very simple request, and it’s an easy fix.”

As noted by the U.K. Mirror, the couple will visit Colombia in what appears to be the kind of demi-royal tour the couple undertook in Nigeria earlier this year.

“During their trip, The Duke and Duchess will join me in visiting Bogotá, as well as the Caribbean and Pacific regions of Cartagena and Cali,” Colombian Vice President Francia Marquez said.

“In these vibrant locations, they will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth, and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress,” she said.

“In addition to these meaningful interactions, The Duke and Duchess will experience the rich heritage of Colombia,” Marquez said.

Violence in Colombia is such that the United States urges travelers to avoid large chunks of the country and those who do visit are told to be highly security-conscious, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

The Mail quoted what it said was a former royal protection officer as saying, “’They have chosen to visit one, if not the most, dangerous countries in the world. But nothing amazes me [with Harry and Meghan] these days.”

