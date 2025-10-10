Pritzker Touts 'Amazing Summer' in Chicago Despite Bodies Piling Up

Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker described Chicago’s summer as “amazing” on “Pod Save America” on Thursday — despite 123 murders taking place in the city in June, July, and August, according to an analysis by WBEZ in Chicago.

The number of murders in these months was the lowest since 1965, according to WBEZ, but they still represent well over one murder per day. Pritzker claimed on the podcast that President Donald Trump’s characterization of the city as a “hellhole” was unfounded, touting supposedly record-breaking tourism.







“We’ve had truly an amazing summer. And I would point out we’ve had greater tourism than ever before in the history of Chicago and in the state of Illinois,” Pritzker said. “So the idea that people are continuing to come to Chicago to visit us, and yet somehow it’s a hellhole and crime-ridden, and people are wearing flak jackets, and murders are happening right and left around you — it’s ludicrous.”

“I recognize we’re a big city. We’ve had crime in the past. I think every big city’s had a wave of crime that they’ve had to deal with,” he added. “But four years ago to today, half the number of homicides in the city of Chicago … [T]he state of Illinois, including the city, doesn’t rank in the bottom half in terms of violent crime. We’re 19th. I would like to be first, best, most, you know, safest. That would be first. We’re 19th safest.”

Moreover, at least 58 individuals were shot and eight were killed during Labor Day Weekend in Chicago, according to WMAQ-TV. Pritzker downplayed violent crime in Chicago on Sept. 1 after the deadly weekend, telling WMAO reporter Mary Ann Ahern that crime is an inevitability in large cities.

“Look, big cities have crime. There’s no doubt about it,” Pritzker told Ahern. “But let’s just pay attention to what President Trump is doing [by] targeting Chicago. He’s overlooking red states that have much higher crime rates, much higher.”

There have also been 460 homicides in the city over the last 12 months as of Oct. 3, according to WLS-TV.

Pritzker has faced backlash for not collaborating with Trump to crack down on violent crime in Chicago, including from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith on NewsNation’s “CUOMO” on Sept. 3.

“When you look at Pritzker — right now, what you should be doing is this: ‘Excuse me, we gon’ get this together. I’m gon’ let the president do what he suggested. I’m gon’ get the help of the federal government to put a stop to this.’ He could say something that simple — but it would be giving the president credit,” Smith said. “It would be giving the other side credit.”

