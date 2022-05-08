Pro-abortion mobs turned up Saturday outside the homes of at least two Supreme Court justices in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area.

Demonstrators arrived outside a Virginia home thought to belong to Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home in Chevy Chase, Maryland, according to Fox News.

The protest crowds numbered in the dozens at each site, according to the Washington Examiner.

The scene in front of Chief Justice John Roberts’ house pic.twitter.com/vJVxxFoMNO — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 7, 2022

In a peculiar twist, it’s been reported that Roberts has not so far voted with the majority on the draft SCOTUS ruling that would overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion throughout the United States.

The leaked ruling was written by Justice Samuel Alito for a majority made up of Alito and Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. How Roberts will vote is not yet known.

Roberts has emphasized that neither the leak nor attempts to coerce the court’s justices will prevent its legal deliberations.

In a Saturday article, The Washington Post profiled a woman identified as Lacie Wooten-Holway, who has been staging pickets outside Kavanaugh’s home since October.

Wooten-Holway lives in Kavanaugh’s neighborhood, and has even met him while the two coached middle school basketball in the same gym, for different teams, the Post reported.

“I organize peaceful candlelit vigils in front of his house,” Wooten-Holway told the Post on Wednesday. “We’re about to get doomsday, so I’m not going to be civil to that man at all.”

A new, more organized protest appeared at the home on Saturday.

The marchers have made it to what appears to be Justice Kavanaugh’s house. pic.twitter.com/c5YJMULMv7 — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 8, 2022

The protest broke up after police showed up.

Protest is evaporating. At least 5 coo cars showed up and protestors bailed. pic.twitter.com/W7YtTBuUfp — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 8, 2022

Abortion supporters have also planned protests in American churches, with pastors warning their congregations about the potential for interruptions of services.

A group called Ruth Sent Us has encouraged and planned the aggressive protests, invoking the name of deceased Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

While American liberals point to abortion as a staple of a “progressive” society, most Western democracies restrict it far more than it’s restricted in the United States.

The Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health case, which Alito’s leaked opinion addressed, concerns a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks gestation.

The ordinary cutoff for abortion in France is 12 weeks, and Germany has a cutoff of 14 weeks, according to Euro News.

