Pro Bowl QB Derek Carr Puts God First After Signing $150 Million Contract: 'My Faith Is Number 1, That Will Never Change'

This NFL quarterback isn’t forgetting his faith in God.

Pro bowler Derek Carr made it clear that his Christian faith was the priority in an introductory news conference with the New Orleans Saints on Saturday.

Carr signed a four-year, $150 million contract with the Saints, coming to the team to fill the role of franchise quarterback, according to NFL.com.

Derek Carr officially has signed with New Orleans. 📷 @Saints pic.twitter.com/besy7nHyzE — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2023

The established NFL quarterback made reference to his Christian faith in an introduction to New Orleans.

“I do have faith, and I do believe,” Carr said of his lifestyle in the news conference, when asked about his planned involvement in the community.

Carr further pledged to exercise Christian charity in his family’s new home of New Orleans.

“We like to make sure that the impact we’re making isn’t for everyone to see,” Carr said of his intentions in the community.

“For us, there’s a lot of stuff we do that — it’s the one person that you run into at Target that may need a little help, or there’s that one person at the gas station.”

“We always try to be open to that, and what the Lord is saying to us.”

Carr led the Oakland Raiders to their first appearance in the playoffs since 2002 in the 2016 season, orchestrating a renaissance for the franchise.

“My faith is number one. That’ll never change, no matter what, good or bad.”

The quarterback expressed his gratitude to the Raiders in a tweet earlier this year, thanking the team’s fans after a difficult season in which he was benched.

Carr has spoken about his faith in Jesus before.

The quarterback described his faith as the most important thing in his life — above football — in a profile on his website, according to the Christian Broadcasting Network.

“I have a very strong faith in God. He is the reason I play football,” the athlete said of his vocation.

Carr’s signing with the Saints comes after the four-time Pro Bowler earlier considered signing with the New York Jets.

