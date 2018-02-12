Pro Football Player Who Protested Police Brutality Arrested for Domestic Violence

An NFL player who protested the national anthem has been arrested for allegedly striking a woman.

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was arrested Sunday on charges related to domestic violence, possession of an assault weapon and threats. His bail has been set at $75,000, per ESPN.

Police responded to Foster’s home in the early hours of Feb. 11 after receiving a disturbance call.

After an initial investigation that included officers interviewing Foster and the alleged victim, the former University of Alabama standout was taken into custody on suspicion of possessing an assault rifle.

Foster, 23, has become familiar with police recently, as the arrest is his second in less than one month. In January, the NFL linebacker was arrested in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and charged with second-degree marijuana possession.

He was released on $2,500 bond the same day.

And while multiple run-ins with the law in a short period of time is embarrassing enough, it is what Foster stood — or kneeled — for during the NFL season that is prompting calls of hypocrisy.

As reported by The Daily Caller, Foster took a knee during the national anthem to protest subjectively perceived injustices by members of law enforcement.

During an Oct. 22 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, Foster was one of eight 49ers to engage in the infamous act during The Star-Spangled Banner.

The San Francisco 49ers released a statement on the situation Sunday.

“The San Francisco 49ers organization is aware of the report regarding Reuben Foster,” the statement read. “We take matters of this nature seriously and are gathering all pertinent information.”

ESPN also revealed that Foster’s behavior has raised concerns before.

During a 2016 NFL scouting combine, the linebacker was sent home early after he engaged in an argument with a hospital employee.

Moreover, a urine sample Foster provided at the combine was discovered to be diluted. And in accordance with NFL policy, the test was classified and treated as a positive test.

However, despite the multiple instances of Foster’s questionable behavior, 49ers coach John Lynch opted to draft him.

“We all know how special a player he can be when he’s right. So he’s got to figure out how to stay healthy and stay out of trouble, but we believe he will do that,” Lynch said after drafting Foster.

Unfortunately, it appears that Foster is having trouble staying out of trouble.

