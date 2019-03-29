Pro-Life Film ‘Unplanned’ Generates Rave Reviews, Gets Compared to ‘Passion of the Christ’ and ‘Schindler’s List’

The pro-life movie “Unplanned” — opening on Friday — is receiving rave reviews from multiple pro-family and conservative media outlets.

The film tells the story of Abby Johnson, a former director of a Planned Parenthood clinic turned influential pro-life advocate.

“‘Unplanned’ Is the Courageous Abortion Film We’ve Been Waiting For,” Terry Schilling titled his review for The Federalist.

“It’s one thing to win over public opinion on abortion as a political issue — and yes, that’s a critically important thing — but winning hearts and minds outside of politics?” he wrote.

“Building a culture where women feel emboldened to choose life? That’s everything, which is why I’m so excited about the new movie ‘Unplanned’ coming out this week about former Planned Parenthood clinic director Abby Johnson and her journey from abortion advocate to pro-life activist.”

Schilling said the film draws you in immediately and then takes you on an “emotional rollercoaster.”

“It is an incredibly powerful film that deliberately seeks a dialogue with people outside of the pro-life movement,” he said. “This is what makes it so valuable and so important.”

In its review, Movieguide said “‘Unplanned’ is extremely well made and powerful.”

“It’s a movie that anyone can watch and be caught up no matter what their point of view. It’s structured so powerfully that, by the end, it brings a torrent of tears.”

Focus on the Family’s “PluggedIn” also said “Unplanned” is well worth seeing.

“Every now and then, a movie comes along that’s not just merely ‘good.’ Or merely ‘must see’ water-cooler fare,” PluggedIn’s review reads. “I’m talking about films that are genuinely important because they force us to see something clearly that perhaps we’ve never really seen before. Oftentimes, these can be gritty, graphic, difficult-to-sit-through films.”

The reviewer puts “Unplanned” in the same category as “Schindlers List,” “Saving Private Ryan” and “Passion of the Christ” in “terms of the emotional wallop it packs.”

“Not surprisingly, perhaps, all of those movies are rated R. They pull no punches in their detailed depiction of difficult, violent realities.”

Johnson recently told The Western Journal that she signed a movie deal five years ago, but, “God just really gave the word to wait, and we were like, ‘What? We don’t want to wait.’”

But the wait continued over the next few years.

“After Trump was elected, we felt like, ‘OK, now is the time. The culture is ready,’” she said. “Society is ready and now with all this that’s happening in various states — late-term abortion, Born Alive Act — we could not have planned the release of this. This was all completely timed by God.”

The film screened at the Conservative Political Action Conference late last month and received a standing ovation.

According to Johnson, several hundred groups have already pre-purchased entire theaters ahead of the movie’s opening.

“We’re really doing this to tell God’s story and to really glorify Him, and to show people the truth,” she said.

“I feel like our society is just yearning and searching for truth right now, and the only way to drive out this sort of darkness we’re living in, is to show the light. That’s really what ‘Unplanned’ does well.”

Find theaters and showtimes here.

