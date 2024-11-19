A French court said Friday that a terrorist who has spent the last 40 years in jail for killing two diplomats, one of whom was an American, should be released.

The court said Lebanese terrorist Georges Ibrahim Abdallah, a pro-Palestinian activist, should be set free on Dec. 6 on the condition that he leaves France, according to Reuters.

France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor said it will appeal, according to France 24.

The Syrian Social Nationalist Party welcomes the French judiciary’s decision to release the 40-year resistance prisoner George Abdallah. Official statement: pic.twitter.com/NrXleHDO3H — Sirion 𖣘 ܣܝܪܝܘܢ (@TahyaSouria) November 15, 2024



Abdallah was a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, according to an Agence France Presse dispatch published by the Times of Israel.

Abdallah was convicted in the shooting death of U.S. military attaché Charles Robert Ray in 1982.

He also was linked to the murder of Israeli diplomat Yacov Barsimantov.

Barsimantov was killed by a woman wearing a white beret, who shot him in the head in front of his wife and children.

Should Abdallah have been kept in prison? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (41 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Reuters reported that Abdallah was also implicated in the 1984 attempted murder of American Consul General Robert Homme in Strasbourg.

U.S. officials opposed releasing Abdallah, but Lebanon argued he should be freed, France 24 reported.

Unsurprisingly, ‘Students for Justice in Palestine’ is celebrating a terrorist. Georges Abdallah was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for his role in the murder of American and Israeli diplomats. A French court ordered that he be released in December, contingent on… pic.twitter.com/9PDXnyu6Ox — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) November 15, 2024

This year marked the 11th effort Abdallah, 73, has made to be released.

Abdallah has never expressed any regret, saying he was a “fighter” and not a “criminal”

The terrorist group founded by Abdallah claimed that it carried out four deadly attacks in France during the 1980s.

Abdallah was arrested in 1984 after surrendering to police, claiming Mossad agents were after him.

Earlier this year, 2022 Nobel Literature Prize winner Annie Ernaux said his detention “shamed France.”

In October, a protest advocating his release attracted 2,000 people, according to the AFP.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.