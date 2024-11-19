Share
Georges Ibrahim Abdallah arrives at the Pau appeal court in France on Feb. 18, 2010.
Georges Ibrahim Abdallah arrives at the Pau appeal court in France on Feb. 18, 2010. (Bob Edme / AP)

Pro-Palestinian Activist Convicted of Murdering American and Israeli Has Been Released from Prison Despite Never Regretting Killings

 By Jack Davis  November 18, 2024 at 5:14pm
A French court said Friday that a terrorist who has spent the last 40 years in jail for killing two diplomats, one of whom was an American, should be released.

The court said Lebanese terrorist Georges Ibrahim Abdallah, a pro-Palestinian activist, should be set free on Dec. 6 on the condition that he leaves France, according to Reuters.

France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor said it will appeal, according to France 24.


Abdallah was a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, according to an Agence France Presse dispatch published by the Times of Israel.

Abdallah was convicted in the shooting death of U.S. military attaché Charles Robert Ray in 1982.

He also was linked to the murder of Israeli diplomat Yacov Barsimantov.

Barsimantov was killed by a woman wearing a white beret, who shot him in the head in front of his wife and children.

Reuters reported that Abdallah was also implicated in the 1984 attempted murder of American Consul General Robert Homme in Strasbourg.

U.S. officials opposed releasing Abdallah, but Lebanon argued he should be freed, France 24 reported.

This year marked the 11th effort Abdallah, 73, has made to be released.

Abdallah has never expressed any regret, saying he was a “fighter” and not a “criminal”

The terrorist group founded by Abdallah claimed that it carried out four deadly attacks in France during the 1980s.

Abdallah was arrested in 1984 after surrendering to police, claiming Mossad agents were after him.

Earlier this year, 2022 Nobel Literature Prize winner Annie Ernaux said his detention “shamed France.”

In October, a protest advocating his release attracted 2,000 people, according to the AFP.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




