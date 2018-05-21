Professor Claims Trump’s ‘Animals’ Quote Is Moving Americans Toward Genocide

A professor suggested Monday that President Donald Trump’s “animals” comment regarding MS-13 gang members puts America on track to ethnic cleansing.

University of Massachusetts-Amherst professor Paul Musgrave made the remark on Twitter, where he goes by “Woke Progress Administration.”

“No, seriously, people, we are on the track to *official* ethnic cleansing,” Musgrave wrote.

“And, yes, it will be worse than what we’ve seen in the past several decades,” he said.

“And, yes, it can happen here,” Musgrave added. “We are in grave peril.”

“It’s hard to sound the alarm without being written off as an alarmist, but if you think that American norms or institutions will somehow restrain the power of the state when deployed against those constructed as ‘the other’ you are gravely, gravely mistaken,” the political science professor continued. “They will not.”

Musgrave made his remarks in reference to a Monday letter from White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders in which Sanders doubled down on Trump’s description of MS-13 gang members as “animals.”

She cited three different instances in which the gang murdered, sexually assaulted and even dismembered individuals.

“If you think that you will be safe because the power of the state will be directed ‘outward,’ you are either extraordinarily privileged (and therefore morally culpable) or deluded,” the professor wrote.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to Musgrave for additional comment, but received none in time for press.

