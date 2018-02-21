Progressives Attack Paul Ryan’s Hometown With Hollywood Style ‘Justice’

A progressive political action committee used a billboard to call out House Speaker Paul Ryan after the Florida school shooting.

“17 killed in their classrooms still no gun reform? How come, Paul Ryan?” the sign reads.

The billboard was erected in Ryan’s hometown Janesville, Wisconsin, The Hill reported.

Progressive Turnout Project sponsored the ad mirroring the style of the award-winning film “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

In the film, a grieving mother puts a controversial message on three different billboards leading into her town directed at the town’s revered chief of police after her daughter’s unsolved murder case.

“Gun violence is an epidemic in this country and as Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan has repeatedly done nothing to address it,” Progressive Turnout Project founder Harry Pascal said in a news release.

“Rather than addressing the millions of Americans who are demanding action on gun reform, Paul Ryan and Republicans in Congress continue to serve at the will of the NRA and put campaign contributions before the lives of Americans,” Pascal said. “It’s time we call attention to that and hold them accountable for their actions.”

According to their website, “Progressive Turnout Project is a grassroots-funded Political Action Committee with a single mission: get Democrats to the polls.”

Activist group Avaaz used a similar method to call out Florida Sen. Marco Rubio with three billboards that read, “Slaughtering in school and still no gun control? How come, Marco Rubio?” according to The Hill.

The president of the group, Emma Ruby-Sachs, said, “The Senator has taken fire across the country for his toothless response to the shooting, calling it ‘inexplicable.’ We call that ‘inexcusable.'”

“You could pass a law that makes it harder to get this kind of gun in new condition,” Rubio said on the Senate floor the day after the shooting, according to the Washington Examiner. “But you’re going to struggle to keep it out of the hands of someone who’s decided that’s what they want to use, because there’s so many of them out there already that would be grandfathered in.”

Ryan responded to the calls for stricter gun laws, saying that it’s “not the time to jump to some conclusion,” Business Insider reported.

“This is not the time to jump to some conclusion before we know the full facts, we’ve got a lot more information we need to know,” he said. “But if someone mentally ill is slipping through the cracks and getting a gun… if there are gaps there we need to fill those gaps.”

This is not the first time that a billboard has been erected in Ryan’s hometown asking for his action.

Last March, a sign with the Speaker of the House’s picture on it read, “Do your job investigate Trump,” according to the Wisconsin Independent.

The billboard was created in response to Ryan’s supposed protection of Republicans in the ongoing investigation into President Donald Trump’s campaign.

