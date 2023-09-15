Progressives Flip Their Lids When Kennedy Reads from Books They Push in Schools

What’s creepier? A 71-year-old Senator reading explicit pornographic content out loud during a Senate hearing or your fourteen-year-old child reading that same explicit pornographic content in school.

There’s a correct answer here, but yours may depend on which side of the aisle you’re on.

Progressives were outraged when Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana began reading literary pieces of filth during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled “Book Bans: Examining How Censorship Limits Liberty and Literature, according to the New York Post and The Advocate.

Kennedy was addressing Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, who had previously supported legislation that aimed to withhold funding from libraries that did not adhere to the guidelines set by the American Library Association.

Among the books are “All Boys Aren’t Blue” and “Gender Queer,” which contain extremely explicit sexual material. Since the Democrats were opposed to banning these books from public school libraries, Kennedy decided to give them a taste of what was in these books, reading a passage from the book, “All Boys Aren’t Blue.”

WARNING: The following descriptions, quotes and video contain graphic descriptions that the viewer may find disturbing

“I put some lube on and got him on his knees,” the 71-year-old read. “And I began to slide into him from behind. I pulled out of him and kissed him while he masturbated. He asked me to turn over while he slipped a condom on himself. This was my a**, and I was struggling to imagine someone inside me. He got on top and slowly inserted himself into me. It was the worst pain I think I have ever felt in my life. Eventually, I felt a mix of pleasure with the pain.”

MUST WATCH IF YOU HAVE SCHOOL AGE CHILDREN: Senator John Kennedy (Rep-LA) reads excerpts from “All Boys Aren’t Blue” and “Gender Queer” to advocates against parents right to determine what books are read to their children pic.twitter.com/QNDIWLcOxU — • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) September 13, 2023

Kennedy then read an even filthier passage from “Gender Queer” that’s frankly not fit for reprint.

“Now, Mr. Secretary, what are you making us do?,” Kennedy said to Giannoulias. “Are you suggesting that only librarians should decide whether the two books that I just read should be available to kids? Is that what you’re saying?”

“No,” Giannoulias responded, and for just one moment, it seemed as if he had some humanity and understanding for what parents seeing this content in their child’s bookbag might feel.

But when pushed by Kennedy, he gradually regained his composure and his ridiculous stand on this kind of literature, saying, “With all due respect, Senator, the words you spoke are disturbing, deeply disturbing, especially coming out of your mouth, it’s very disturbing… but I would also tell you that we’re not advocating for kids to read porn.”

When asked what he was advocating, Giannoulias continued, “We are advocating for parents, random parents, not to have the ability under the guise of keeping kids safe to try and challenge the worldview of every single manner on these issues.”

Which sounds like another way of saying, “I really don’t have an answer here, but it’s my party’s platform to keep parents from protecting their kids’ innocence.”

Other Democrats expressed outrage too — not at the content, mind you, but at the retelling of it.

“The real story here is: the paper is blank, Kennedy’s reciting from memory,” Keith Obermann tweeted, not even seeing how his comment mocking Kennedy actually reflected on the fact that he thought the content was smut and yet condoned it for children.

WARNING: The following X posts contain language that may be considered offensive.

The real story here is: the paper is blank, Kennedy’s reciting from memory https://t.co/g80OUwOIoN — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) September 12, 2023



“Didn’t know Sen. John Kennedy was an ally!” Ben Collins from NBC News tweeted, seemingly oblivious to the fact that in making that joke, he was admitting that anyone who wanted to distribute such content to kids was an “ally.”

Didn’t know Sen. John Kennedy was an ally! pic.twitter.com/oj0fJm0KHw — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) September 12, 2023

What Kennedy did may have been a stunt but it showcased the hypocrisy of those on the left who support giving such books to children but cringe when an adult reads it to a room full of other adults.

“Mr. Secretary, I understand this is good for your politics back home,” Kennedy finally said after going round and round with those on the Democrat side with no solutions offered other than cliches about censorship. “But you came here with a problem and I’m trying to find a solution and you don’t have one, other than to tell us that if we don’t agree with you, we’ll be on the wrong side of history,” he said. [6.09 -6.28]

So, what’s creepier than a 71-year-old reading porn? The other people in the room who would rather have kids reading it.

