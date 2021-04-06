No justice, no peace.

Leftists hoping for a swift conviction of the innocent until proven guilty former Minneapolis cop accused of murdering George Floyd last May have made up their minds.

If they don’t find a verdict that’s favorable, as opposed to one that is just and fair, the fires will start again.

That’s according to one high-profile Black Lives Matter movement supporter, who is apparently keeping a close eye on former police officer Derek Chauvin’s ongoing murder trial. Social media influencer and BLM activist Maya Echols vowed over the weekend in a since-deleted Tik Tok video that the nightmarish riots would begin anew if Chauvin is cleared.

Thankfully, people who use the platform saved Echols’ video before she deleted it.

“If George Floyd’s murderer is not sentenced, just know that all hell is gonna break loose. Don’t be surprised when buildings are on fire. Just saying,” Echols said.

NEW – Maya Echols, a prominent Black Lives Matter activist, threatened that cities will be “on fire” if Derek Chauvin is not convicted for the death of George Floyd.pic.twitter.com/r4xk3kuVW2 — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) April 6, 2021

It wasn’t clear if Echols was advocating for arsons and murders, or simply stating the obvious. She’s most likely right, though. Why wouldn’t the left go insane and burn down more buildings if Chauvin is found not guilty?

Basketball fans in Los Angeles can’t even celebrate championships without some good, old-fashioned violence. There will probably be riots no matter the outcome of Chauvin’s trial.

But Echols, in saying this out loud, reminded social media users of something they might have forgotten amid the relative peace of the last few months — the corporate-backed, sports league-supported and media-allied Black Lives Matter moment will be there to destroy communities.

Echols’ message reads like a mob-style threat to jurors and prosecutors.

Will Echols be visited by the FBI? She isn’t exactly a white nationalist, so most likely not. The bureau is still hunting down people who were simply near the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, so you’d assume the agency is short on manpower.

That’s assuming the bureau would even bother paying the young woman a visit. The FBI didn’t seem particularly interested in taking down down domestic terrorism last year. This year, they’ve apparently turned over a new leaf, but are focusing on chasing white supremacy.

We know the minority neighborhoods that will likely face the brunt of this violence will be left out in the cold by the establishment media. They were quick to label every vile action carried out by militant leftists as “peaceful” when former President Donald Trump was in office last year.

We can only imagine what the coverage would look like if President Joe Biden’s America was being set ablaze by people spray-painting profane messages and burning down public housing projects.

When round two of the fires begins, if that indeed becomes the case, remember who to thank.

Thank the White House.

Thank CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, NPR, The New York Times, The Washington Post and others.

Thank Coca-Cola, FedEx and Delta Air Lines.

Thank the National Basketball Association, the National Football League and Major League Baseball.

The racist Black Lives Matter moment and its neo-Marxist agenda would be a fringe group on life support right now if not for the aforementioned organizations and others.

If we do indeed see another round of fires and deaths, remember that businesses got into bed with the media and Democrats, and that together they encouraged two summers of atrocities against innocent people — many of them minorities.

