Promise ‘To Never Give Up’ Blows Up in Hillary’s Face with a Massive Coughing Fit Mid-Speech

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had trouble getting through a speech where she pledged to “never give up” while fighting back a coughing fit.

.@HillaryClinton promises to continue to fight for women’s rights, and urges all of us “to be brave.” pic.twitter.com/IrV1tIpxCC — InStyle (@InStyle) February 8, 2018

Clinton streamed into The MAKERS Conference on a live feed to give her closing remarks, only to be stopped by the same problem that plagued her during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The MAKERS is a group “designed to empower individuals to be their own storyteller” and include stories such as Lena Dunham’s as well as Clinton’s.

“From Hollywood to politics to factory floors, everywhere women are telling the truth about their lives,” Clinton said. “And let’s make sure the world is never the same.”

“I pledge to continue to speak out. I pledge to never give up …,” she trailed off and started hacking.

She took a swig of water and tried again. “I will do everything I can …,” she said and stopped to cough again.

“To keep my voice, number one — to advance the rights and opportunities of women,” she said in between coughs. “In the midst of this snowstorm … stay on the frontlines of democracy.”

Clinton’s health came into question during her presidential run as well.

After Clinton fainted at a 9/11 remembrance ceremony in 2016, former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile thought long and hard about replacing Clinton as the Democrats’ presidential nominee.

In an ABC interview in November, Brazile detailed that although Clinton had noticeable health issues, she never acted to replace the former Secretary of State, according to Breitbart.

“As you well know, the charter of the DNC, as well as the convention rules, say that the chairperson, shall, in consultation with the leadership in Congress and others, and so I had to put in on the table … because I was under tremendous pressure after Secretary Clinton fainted to have a quote, unquote, ‘plan B,’” she said.

Brazile’s statements are also echoed in her new book, “Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns that Put Donald Trump in the White House.”

Based on excerpts from the book, The Washington Post reported that Brazile had decided that if Clinton had to go, she should be replaced by former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Corey Booker, D-N.J. However, Brazile said that in the end, she decided it was a step she could not take because of Clinton’s status as the first female candidate for president.

“Again and again I thought about Joe Biden,” she wrote, adding that “no matter my doubts and my fears about the election and Hillary as a candidate, I could not make good on that threat to replace her.”

“I thought of Hillary and all the women in the country who were so proud of and excited about her. I could not do this to them,” Brazile wrote.

Brazile recalled that two days before the Sept. 11 incident, in which Clinton had to leave a ceremony, Clinton seemed “wobbly on her feet” and had a “rattled cough.” Brazile also said the Clinton campaign’s effort to hide the truth about Clinton’s condition was “shameful.”

