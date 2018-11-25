SECTIONS
Culture US News
Print

Protesters Demand Answers After Alabama Police Admit To Killing Wrong Man at Mall Shooting

By Grace Carr
at 1:04pm
Print

Protesters marched in Alabama Friday night and Saturday to demand answers after police confessed that they shot and killed the wrong man at a mall shooting near Birmingham on Thanksgiving day.

“New evidence now suggests that while Mr. Bradford may have been involved in some aspect of the altercation, he likely did not fire the rounds that injured the 18-year-old victim,” an Alabama police department statement reads regarding the incident and the deceased, BBC News reported Sunday.

A gunman entered Riverchase Galleria near Birmingham Thursday night and shot an 18-year-old man and 12-year-old girl, according to Hoover Police Captain Gregg Rector. Both victims were taken to the hospital, and the man remains in serious condition.

Authorities shot and killed 21-year-old Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. who they initially maintained was the shooter, before admitting Friday that he was not the gunman who perpetrated the attack. They believe the gunman is still at large.

Protesters marched through the mall on Friday evening and held a moment of silence for Bradford. Another large group of protesters, reportedly around 200, also marched Saturday demanding the police explain what had occurred.

TRENDING: Significant Doubts Surround Photo of Migrant with Children Fleeing Tear Gas

“Where is the bodycam footage — why we ain’t seen it yet?” one protester said to CBS News.

His mother, April Pipkins, told The New York Times Saturday that Bradford was licensed to carry a gun and might have been trying to protect shoppers from the gunman during the Thanksgiving attack.

Do you think the protesters deserve answers for this?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“He was trying to be somebody who helped save people, yet he was killed,” said Pipkins’ lawyer, Benjamin Crump, BBC reported.

Crump is a national civil rights attorney who represented Trayvon Martin‘s family after the 17-year-old’s passing in 2012.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.

For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

RELATED: Black Friday Turns Deadly as Gunman Opens Fire in Alabama Mall

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Trump Russia ProbeSTR / AP Photo

Report: Jerome Corsi Shuts Down Mueller Plea Deal

Randy DeSoto

Mexican Police officers block Central American migrants from reaching the El Chaparral border crossing close to the Mexico-US border in Tijuana, Mexico.Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images

Migrants Report Cash Transactions Between Mexican Officials to Allow Them Access to US Border

Randy DeSoto

Trump Bill SigningRon Sachs - Pool / Getty Images

Trump ‘Body Man’ Expected To Leave White House in Coming Weeks

Jack Davis

Rodney Scott, chief patrol agent in the Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector, appears on CNN's "New Day" on Monday.CNN screen shot

Chief Border Patrol Agent Attacks Narrative That Migrants Were Peaceful, Defends Use of Tear Gas

Jack Davis

Central American migrants run away from tear gas used by U.S. Border Patrol officers near the El Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico.Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images

Mexico Confirms: Migrant Group That Stormed US Border Will Be Deported

Steven Beyer

Kamala Harris pictured in a file photoEthan Miller / Getty Images

Report: Kamala Harris Could Lose Senate Judiciary Seat, Endangering Path to 2020 Race

Tim Pearce

President Donald Trump speaks to the media.Eric Baradat / Getty Images

Report: Trump’s Justice Department Aiming To Break Up International Oil Cartel

George Upper

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg departs after testifying before a House Energy and Commerce hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 11, 2018.Andrew Harnik / AP Photo

The Upper Cut: Zuckerberg’s Formal Statement Spells Trouble for Facebook

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.