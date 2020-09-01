SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Protests Break Out in LA After Man Allegedly Attacking Officers Is Killed by Police

×
By Erin Coates
Published September 1, 2020 at 9:21am
P Share Print

Black Lives Matter protesters gathered in Los Angeles Monday night and into Tuesday morning after a black man who allegedly punched a deputy and was possibly armed was shot and killed by officers Monday afternoon.

“Los Angeles County Sheriffs killed a Black man … Dijon … on 109th and Budlong and left his body facedown in the dirt,” Black Lives Matter-Los Angeles tweeted.

“We need all hands on deck. Please get here ASAP!”

TRENDING: Skateboarder in Biden's Backyard Hits Nominee's 'You Ain't Black' Comment, Explains Why He's on the Trump Train

The incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. when deputies tried to stop a man riding a bicycle for multiple code violations, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Navarro-Suarez told reporters, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.

The man, later identified as Dijon Kizzee, 29, by KCBS-TV, left his bicycle and ran away from the deputies. When they caught up with him, a fight ensued.

“Our suspect was holding some items of clothing in his hands, punched one of the officers in the face and then dropped the items in his hands,” Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Dean told reporters Monday, according to KCBS.

“The deputies noticed that inside the clothing items that he dropped was a black semiautomatic handgun, at which time a deputy-involved shooting occurred.”

Do you think people are too quick to judge situations like this one?

One witness told KNBC-TV that Kizzee had put his hands in the air.

Two deputies shot Kizzee multiple times and he was pronounced dead at the scene, Navarro-Saurez said.

Cell phone footage from the incident showed deputies rendering first aid to Kizzee. No deputies were injured and a handgun was recovered at the scene.

A large crowd of protesters was at the scene by 8 p.m. and some marched to a sheriff’s station to demand answers.

Signs outside a sheriff’s station on Imperial Highway were spray painted and vandalized, KNBC reported.

RELATED: Trump Refuses To Let Mainstream Media Rush to Judgement on Kyle Rittenhouse

Some residents have questioned why the deputies opened fire if the man wasn’t holding the gun, as has been reported.

“If he reached down to grab it, that’s different,” resident Arlander Givens told the Los Angeles Times.

“But if it’s on the ground, why shoot? That means he was unarmed.”

An investigation of the incident is currently underway and investigators have not yet interviewed the deputies and witnesses.

“Give us time to conduct our investigation,” Dean said. “We will get all of the facts of this case and eventually present them.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







FBI Warns Gang Members Have 'Formed a Pact' To Attack Police Officers
Protests Break Out in LA After Man Allegedly Attacking Officers Is Killed by Police
Watch: Hurricane Coverage Gets Nervy as Reporter Braves Winds, Narrowly Escapes Debris
UFC Star Challenges LeBron James and Other Athletes To Quit Their 'Soft Privileged Lives,' Become Police Officers
Democrat-Led House Committee Launches Proceedings Against Secretary of State
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×