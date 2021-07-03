Fox News reporter Peter Doocy savaged White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday when she defended a tone-deaf tweet from the official White House Twitter account that bragged that the cost of a Fourth of July cookout is down 16 cents this year.

“Planning a cookout this year? Ketchup on the news. According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July BBQ is down from last year. It’s a fact you must-hear(d),” the White House tweeted, noting in a graphic all the pennies Americans might save.

“Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is working. And that’s something we can all relish.”

Planning a cookout this year? Ketchup on the news. According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July BBQ is down from last year. It’s a fact you must-hear(d). Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is working. And that’s something we can all relish. pic.twitter.com/7h9qLauIbC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 1, 2021

If you saw the post and wondered how saving a dime, a nickel and a penny on hot dogs will help Americans paying for overpriced gasoline, you weren’t alone.

Doocy was also curious.

“The official White House account tweeted yesterday: ‘The cost of a Fourth of July cookout is down 16 cents from last year,'” he noted.

“Sixteen cents?” he asked for emphasis.

DOOCY: “Does the White House think 16 cents off a bbq has more of an impact on people’s lives than gas being a dollar more?@PressSec: “I would say if you don’t like hot dogs, you might not care about the reduction of cost.” pic.twitter.com/WYmxekL5FS — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 2, 2021

Psaki attempted to come to the rescue of the bonkers tweet.

“There has been a reduction in some of the costs of key components of the Fourth of July — a Fourth of July barbecue,” she said, according to a transcript provided by the White House. “That was what the tweet was noting.”

Yeah, it’s not likely many people have noticed the reduction in cookout costs. One thing people are noticing is sky-high gas prices not seen since the last Democrat occupied the Oval Office.

“So does the White House think that 16 cents off a barbecue has more of an impact on people’s lives than gas being a dollar more this time — this Fourth of July versus last year?” he asked.

Doocy at this point has proved the most effective White House reporter and a thorn in Psaki’s side — although, to be fair, he doesn’t have much competition in the briefing room.

After Doocy’s follow-up question, Psaki surrendered.

“I would say: If you don’t like hot dogs, you may not care of the reduction of costs,” she said. “You don’t have to like hot dogs.”

That was when Doocy really nailed her.

“You can’t buy a hot dog for 16 cents. That’s like a bite of a hot dog,” he said, which meant it was time for a quick pivot from Psaki.

“I will say that what we are most focused on is the fact that we’ve created now more than 3 million jobs since the president took office,” she said.

“That’s what we’re focused on, and continuing to implement additional components of his economic Build Back Better agenda.”

Psaki, the queen of misdirection, was foiled by hot dogs. She had no defense, and you can bet she has no interest in circling back to the subject of cookout meats at a later date.

