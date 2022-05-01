Share

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., April 29, 2022. (Susan Walsh / AP Photo)

Psaki Deflects on Disinformation Board Question, Claims Trump Was Behind It All Along

 By Jack Davis  May 1, 2022 at 3:07pm
White House press secretary Jen Psaki insisted Friday that what Biden administration’s Homeland Security secretary said last week was a new effort from his agency was in fact a continuation of Trump-era efforts.

Last week, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas revealed the existence of the Disinformation Governance Board with no references to the Trump administration, according to The Washington Post.

“We have just established a mis- and disinformation governance board in the Department of Homeland Security to more effectively combat this threat, not only to election security but to our homeland security,” he said.

However, as outrage built with critics likening the new unit to the “Ministry of Truth” in the George Orwell novel “Nineteen Eighty-Four,” Psaki said it was all started by former President Donald Trump.

“This is a continuation of work that began at the Department of Homeland Security in 2020 under former President Trump,” she said at one point of Friday’s briefing without giving specifics.

“So for anyone who’s critical of it, I didn’t hear them being critical of the work under the former President, which is just interesting to note contextually,” she said.

Psaki also danced around a question from Jacqui Heinrich of Fox News, who asked about  Nina Jankowicz, the woman appointed to head the new board and who has attacked efforts to spread the revelations contained in Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Is the Biden administration out to silence its critics?

“Yesterday, you had told me that you were not familiar with Nina Jankowicz.  I’m wondering if you’re — if you have more information on her today,” Heinrich asked.

“Also, Secretary Mayorkas said that he was not familiar with statements that she had made surrounding the Hunter Biden laptop.  And I’m just wondering: How was she hired if you and the White House are not familiar with her, if Mayorkas is not familiar with her statements?  What’s the process for putting her into a position like this?  Who’s in charge of her hiring?” she asked.

Psaki then recited bits of Jankowicz’s biography, noting that she was an “expert on online disinformation.” She said the hiring of Jankowicz was a Department of Homeland Security matter.

Psaksi also claimed the new board was involved in “ongoing work, back to the former administration — on — to address how and understand how misinformation is spread by human smugglers that prey on vulnerable populations attempting to migrate to the United States.”

“So — and this is also work that is helping to address unauthorized — terrorism, other threats, and see how disinformation and misinformation is being pushed to lead — to increase those.  So that’s all work — we think it’s work that’s been ongoing for some time,” she said.

Psaki’s claims were roundly mocked on Twitter.

Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of the former president and a Fox News contributor, noted that if even a whiff of such a group existed in the Trump administration, there would have been howls of outrage.

“I can’t even imagine the number of heads that would have exploded simultaneously today if something like that would have happened. Obviously, this whole thing is very concerning,” she said on Fox & Friends First.

“If you care about the United States of America and our First Amendment rights, our freedoms of speech, this is such a concerning spot to find ourselves in, in America. I actually remember reading ‘Nineteen Eighty-Four,’ George Orwell’s book, and thinking to myself about the Ministry of Truth.

“What an awful thing that would be to have happen to any society.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
