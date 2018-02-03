Public Schools Now Forcing Kindergarten Students To Study ‘White Privilege’

One public school district in Minnesota is teaching radical social justice to five-year-olds.

Kindergarten students in the Edina School District in Edina, Minnesota are introduced to the concept of “white privilege” in their classes, the Weekly Standard reported.

At Highlands Elementary School, the young students participate in something called the Melanin Project in order to be taught about social justice and white privilege.

In this project, the children outline their hands and then color them in to reflect their proper skin tone.

The traced hands are then placed on a poster that says, “Stop thinking your skin color is better than everyone elses!-(sic) Everyone is special!”

The elementary school’s principal runs a blog for the school community and has reportedly posted pictures of Black Lives Matter propaganda and rainbow gay-pride flags.

Edina was formerly known for its “gold standard” public schools among the other state’s school districts, but a shift occurred in 2013 resulting in sliding high school test scores and fear of persecution among students.

School leaders adopted an “All for All” strategy for their academics, “a sweeping initiative that reordered the district’s mission from academic excellence for all students to ‘racial equity,'” according to the Weekly Standard.

“‘Equity’ in this context does not mean ‘equality’ or ‘fairness,'” the Weekly Standard said. “It means racial identity politics — an ideology that blames minority students’ academic challenges on institutional racial bias, repudiates Martin Luther King, Jr.’s color-blind ideal, and focuses on uprooting ‘white privilege.'”

This social justice education is also evident in the high school.

According to the Weekly Standard, a year-long English course required for 10th-graders centers on “the politicized themes of ‘Colonization,’ ‘Immigration’ and ‘Social Constructions of Race, Class and Gender.'”

After taking the class, one student said that the “Class should be renamed…with course description as, ‘Why white males are bad, and how oppressive they are,'” on Rate My Teachers.

Orlando Flores pulled his son out of Edina High School during his senior year to escape the politicized environment. Flores had fled the Marxist regime in Nicaragua as a kid.

“Years ago, we fled Communism to escape indoctrination, absolutist thinking and restrictions on our freedom of speech,” he told the Daily Standard. “If we see these traits in our schools in America. we must speak out and oppose it.”

After President Donald Trump’s election in 2016, 80 staff members at Edina High School signed a statement that some students did not feel safe.

“Many of you (students) have made clear … that right now, you don’t feel physically safe,” the statement read, according to Breitbart. “Know that we will do all that we can … to fight for you,” and that “we will teach rebellion against a broken world.”

