Pure Gold: Trump's Plan for Illegals Whose Own Countries Won't Take Them Back

Illegal immigrants facing deportation could be sent to places other than their home countries under a plan developed by President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team.

Deportation can be stalled when a nation, such as Venezuela, refuses to accept citizens America wants to deport.

To address that, Trump’s aides are trying to develop a list of nations that will accept illegal immigrants who are not citizens of that nation, according to NBC, which cited sources it did not name.

NBC listed multiple nations in and around the Caribbean Sea as possible destinations, including Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas, Panama and Grenada.

The office of Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis said it was approached by the transition team but rejected the concept, according to the Guardian.

Mexico, which has also been mentioned as a possible destination for illegal immigrants, wants to avoid taking deported illegal immigrants from other countries, according to Reuters.

“We hope to reach an agreement with the Trump administration so that, in case these deportations happen, they send people from other countries directly to their countries of origin,” President Claudia Sheinbaum said.

Sheinbaum did not say Mexico would flat-out refuse deported illegal immigrants.

NBC’s report said Trump could use the threat of tariffs against Mexican products to force Mexico to accept illegal immigrants from other countries.

NBC reported that in 2019, Trump flew some illegal immigrants being deported to Guatemala.

NBC said the numbers involved were small, and that practice ended in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic dawned.

The NBC report said that the Trump administration is trying to develop a system that can deport illegal immigrants within a week of their arrests.

“President Trump was given a mandate by the American people to stop the invasion of illegal immigrants, secure the border, and deport dangerous criminals and terrorists that make our communities less safe. He will deliver,” said Karoline Leavitt, a representative of the Trump campaign.

Trump has said he will spend what is needed to carry out his deportation plans, according to NBC.

Stephen Miller: “The moment President Trump puts his hand on that bible and takes the Oath of Office, he will sign an executive order sealing the border shut and begin the largest deportation in history.” BAM!! HALLELUJAH!! pic.twitter.com/kcY57Y86qZ — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 29, 2024

“It’s not a question of a price tag. It’s not — really, we have no choice. When people have killed and murdered, when drug lords have destroyed countries, and now they’re going to go back to those countries because they’re not staying here. There is no price tag,” he said.

Trump said voters “want to have borders, and they like people coming in, but they have to come in with love for the country. They have to come in legally.”

