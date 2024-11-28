Share
Commentary
This shows an aerial view of land in La Casita-Garciasville, Texas, which is being offered to President-elect Donald Trump in accordance with his plan for mass deportations. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

TX Announces Name for Migrant Deportation Facilities, And the 'Squad' Will Hate It

 By Samuel Short  November 27, 2024 at 5:21pm
As many Americans wait for President-elect Donald Trump to make good on his promise to carry out mass deportations of illegal immigrants, much attention is being put on Texas, as the Lone Star state has been fighting this battle for years under President Joe Biden.

Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott hopes the Trump administration will take full advantage of the offer to use land available in that state for deportation facilities. The New York Post reported on a new development in that conversation as Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham announced Tuesday that more land will be open for facilities through the “Jocelyn Initiative.”

Jocelyn Nungaray was just 12 years old when she was allegedly raped and murdered, having her body dumped in a creek in Houston, Texas, KTRK-TV reported in July.

The suspects in the case are both illegal immigrants of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang.

“We are going to do everything in our power to ensure no other parent has to feel the pain that Alexis [Nungaray’s mother] and Jaclyn [Nungaray’s grandmother] are feeling right now,” Buckingham said.

Buckingham said, Texas wants to lend a helping hand to ensure “that these violent criminals that are hurting our sons and daughters that are here illegally are off our soil.”

To that end, 1,400 acres have been offered to Trump for what Buckingham referred to as “violent criminal deportation facilities.”

We’ve unfortunately heard too many stories like Nungaray’s. Twenty-two-year-old Georgia nursing student Laken Riley also made national headlines after being brutally murdered by a member of Tren de Aragua in February.

Astoundingly, there are still Democratic members of Congress and state officials who’ve shown much resistance to Trump’s intent to carry about deportations.

After Trump’s incoming Border Czar Tom Homan humiliated Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes in July 2019 as the two sparred over the law regarding asylum seeking, it’s safe to say AOC won’t be too thrilled with the news of the “Jocelyn Initiative.”


AOC, as a member of “The Squad,” represents a far-left faction of Congress intent on ushering in a borderless hellscape where private property is a thing of the past.

Should she choose to fly into a rage over the “Jocelyn Initiative” as it memorializes a dead child allegedly killed by the illegals she so adores, AOC won’t be alone.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston has stated he would be willing to go to jail to resist Trump’s deportation plans.

Trump's Plan Is Already Working: Philippines Ambassador Urges Illegal Filipinos to Self-Deport Before It's Too Late

Huff Post compiled comments in an article from Nov. 15 made by Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who have all expressed their willingness to resist Trump.

The “Jocelyn Initiative” shows the reality of the Biden administration’s border as Trump tries to clean up the mess. People have died. Violent criminals and gang members have invaded this country.

Had Biden done a better job, perhaps Nungaray would still be alive today.

We must never forget that.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London.




Conversation