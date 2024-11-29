Texas Considers Plan That Could Significantly Speed Up Trump Admin Deportations: Report

There’s a potentially new development in President-elect Donald Trump’s plans for mass deportations.

With Border Czar Tom Homan taking point, Texas continues to come forward with the assist in hopes of cleaning up the mess that is President Joe Biden’s invasion of illegal immigrants.

After the New York Post reported Tuesday that Texas plans to implement the “Jocelyn Initiative” — named after a 12-year-old allegedly raped and murdered by illegals earlier this year — to give the federal government 1,400 acres for detention centers, an exclusive from the Post on Thursday indicated that newly arrived illegals could skip being sent to sanctuary cities altogether.

Instead, they’ll go directly to Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities.

Although the Post’s source stated that Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott has yet to approve this plan, the proposal includes rerouting busing from border cities bound for sanctuary cities — a part of the current Operation Lone Star. The buses would instead go to ICE detention centers to speed up processing for deportation.

The source said, “We are always gonna be involved in border security so long as we’re a border state.”

Despite Homan and Abbott not discussing these plans during the former’s visit to the border earlier in the week, the new border czar was hopeful, saying, “I look forward to discussing that with them.”

According to the numbers given by the Post, almost 120,000 illegals have been bused to Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C., since 2022.

Pew Research indicated, border encounters reached a record high at the end of 2023, with 249,741 reported in December 2023. Although encounters fell in 2024, the American people voted for Trump and made their view clear that a dramatic policy change is needed.

Will Trump’s mass deportation go smoothly? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

If the proposal is implemented, circumventing sanctuary cities would be a massive benefit to Trump’s plans.

Many of the Democratic officials who govern the states with these cities have expressed their intent to resist mass deportation.

Following Election Day, The Hill reported, Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned, those who “come for my people” will have to “come through me.”

Democratic Denver Mayor Mike Johnston stated last week, he’d be willing to go to jail rather than comply with Trump.

Homan later said, he’d be happy to oblige him.

This is all to say that Democratic officials have dug their heels in over their current populations of illegals.

Homan doesn’t need more illegals burrowing into those cities, making deportation even harder.

Abbott and Texas seem extremely open to Trump’s plans; lets hope that remains the case.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.