Queen Elizabeth II Spent Night in Hospital, Buckingham Palace Reports

Queen Elizabeth II spent Wednesday night in the hospital, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday.

The 95-year-old British monarch was released on Thursday afternoon.

“Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits,” the palace said in a statement, according to Reuters.

Another source told Reuters that the decision to stay in the hospital was made for “practical reasons” and that the queen’s medical team was taking a “cautious” approach.

Buckingham Palace added that her hospital stay was not related to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Elizabeth had hosted a reception for business leaders at Windsor Castle.

Earlier in the day, she had held audiences with Japanese and EU officials, the BBC reported.

On Wednesday, the queen agreed to rest for a few days, according to the outlet.

Breaking: The Queen has been ordered by doctors to cancel a planned trip to Northern Ireland due to ill health.

Her decision to rest led to the cancellation of a trip to Nothern Island.

“The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days,” a palace spokesman said.

“Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow.

“The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland and looks forward to visiting in the future.”

Following her stay in the hospital, Reuters reported that Elizabeth returned to work.

“She had returned to her desk for work on Thursday afternoon and was undertaking some light duties,” according to the outlet.

Elizabeth, the longest-reigning British monarch, will mark seven decades on the throne next year.

The last time she is known to have spent a night in the hospital was in 2013, Reuters reported. Prince Philip, her husband of more than seventy years, died in April.

