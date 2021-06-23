Path 27
Commentary
Commentary

Quick-Thinking Bartender Uses Fake Receipt to Save Women from Being Hit on by 'Creep'

Garion Frankel June 22, 2021 at 5:04pm
Path 27

For many American women, a fun night at the bar can be ruined by idiot men who consider themselves attractive and suave but are really just thinking with their pants.

Fortunately, this all-too-common facet of American life can be mitigated by a bartender with a keen eye.

One such occurrence came about recently in St. Petersburg, Florida. Twitter user @trinityallie was at a local establishment with a friend on June 13 when a male stranger, who the New York Post described as an “unwanted pick-up artist,” started harassing the two women.

Thankfully, the bartender on duty, Max Gutierrez, handed Allie what looked to be a receipt, but was really a note.

“If this guy is bothering you, put your pony tail on your other shoulder, and I will have him removed. He’s giving ME the creeps,” the note said. The ponytail was indeed moved, and the wannabe ladies’ man was kicked out of the establishment.

Trending:
You're 'Acting Like Some of Us Are Guilty for Just Existing': Watch Student Defy Woke School Board in Front of Parents

The tweet quickly went viral, accruing over 217,000 likes as of Tuesday morning.

Several commenters immediately became suspicious of Gutierrez posing for a photo, wondering who would do that while kicking a guy out, but Allie quickly clarified in a reply to her original tweet that the photo was taken after the fact.

Four days after the tweet went viral, Gutierrez himself replied to Allie’s tweet and reported that the lone bachelor returned to the bar, only to be again removed from the establishment.

Related:
Judge Puts Overreaching CDC in Its Place in Victory for Cruise Lines, Gov. DeSantis

Most of the comments, especially after the update, were overwhelmingly supportive of Gutierrez, with one commenter even noting, “Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear Hawaiian shirts.”

All in all, what was a horrible experience for two women just trying to enjoy a night out became a much better one thanks to the actions of our quick-thinking bartender.

If you ever feel uncomfortable at a bar, or require some form of assistance, order an “angel shot” and a bartender will escort you to your car. It could save your life.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Path 27
Garion Frankel
Contributor, Commentary
Garion Frankel is the senior policy advisor for the Texas Federation of College Republicans. He enjoys and has published articles and academic works on public policy, philosophy and political theory.
Garion Frankel is the senior policy advisor for the Texas Federation of College Republicans. He enjoys and has published articles and academic works on public policy, philosophy and political theory.
Languages Spoken
English, some Spanish




loading
Quick-Thinking Bartender Uses Fake Receipt to Save Women from Being Hit on by 'Creep'
Another Democrat Just Threatened to Nuke Biden's Beloved Infrastructure Deal
'Vaccine Lottery' Now Being Aimed at Kids; Children 12-17 Have Chance to Win Prize Worth $50K for Getting Jab
Secret Recording: GOP Candidate's Opponent Reportedly Threatened to Dispatch Ukrainian 'Hit Squad' Against His Rival
Problem Brewing Under Our Feet as Invasive 'Alabama Jumpers' Spread to Half of US; 1 Weird Trait Will Make Eradication a Fight
See more...

Conversation