That awkward moment when the undiluted Word of God gets in the way of your agenda.

On Nov. 13, dozens of Jewish leaders from “Rabbis for Ceasefire” gathered near the U.S. Capitol in Washington to pray and call for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas conflict, according to ABC News.

The Detroit News reported the event was accompanied by a news conference that included members of the “squad” of left-wing lawmakers: Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, some of whom have made grossly anti-Semitic statements in the past.

I stood in solidarity with Rabbis from across the country and Jewish peace advocates calling for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the violence. Their commitment to recognizing our shared humanity inspires me. pic.twitter.com/f07RO034Le — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) November 14, 2023

“This is a public Shacharit, the Jewish morning service, so prayers for a CEASEFIRE will ring into the streets and our elected officials’ offices,” the group said in a post on X.

RIGHT NOW: Over 40 Rabbis, members of their congregations, and communities are gathered in front of Congress. This is a public Shacharit, the Jewish morning service, so prayers for a CEASEFIRE will ring into the streets and our elected officials’ offices. Livestream link in bio! pic.twitter.com/1StrhNa9WO — Rabbis for Ceasefire (@rodfeishalom) November 13, 2023

During the service, rabbis also chanted a portion of the Torah in keeping with Jewish custom to read the same section across communities in the same week.

What happened next is proof God has a sense of humor.

As several Jewish posters on social media pointed out, the week’s reading included God’s promise to Isaac, the son of the Jewish patriarch Abraham, found in Genesis 26:3.

“Watch her drop her voice to a whisper TWICE when she awkwardly gets to the text, ‘to you and to your descendants will I give all these lands (Israel)…,'” Israeli entrepreneur Lazer Cohen noted on X.

You can’t make this stuff up!

Token anti-Israel Jews were holding a Torah reading before a rally with Rashida Talib. Watch her drop her voice to a whisper TWICE when she awkwardly gets to the text, “to you and to your descendants will I give all these lands (Israel)…” pic.twitter.com/vc1obYgLpC — Lazer Cohen (@Lazer_Cohen) November 19, 2023

“This is delicious,” said Ari Hoffman, a host at KVI-AM in Seattle. “Anti-Israel ‘Jews’ were reading the Torah at a rally with Rep. Rashida Talib (D-Gaza). The person reading goes quiet when she gets to the Hebrew for ‘…to you and to your descendants will I give all these lands (Israel).'”

This is delicious Anti-Israel “Jews” were reading the Torah at a rally with Rep. Rashida Talib (D-Gaza). The person reading goes quiet when she gets to the Hebrew for “…to you and to your descendants will I give all these lands (Israel)” pic.twitter.com/4cKs7zZXli — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) November 20, 2023

Rabbi Yaakov Menken called it like it is, posting, “For those who don’t understand, when the so-called ‘Rabbis for Ceasefire’ read the Torah portion, they deliberately mumbled & skipped over God’s promise of the Holy Land to the Jews.

“What do you call a ‘Rabbi’ who repudiates Torah? A fraud. They are frauds, each & every one.”

For those who don’t understand, when the so-called “Rabbis for Ceasefire” read the Torah portion, they deliberately mumbled & skipped over God’s promise of the Holy Land to the Jews. What do you call a “Rabbi” who repudiates Torah? A fraud. They are frauds, each & every one. https://t.co/v9OYCz5Jiu — Rabbi Yaakov Menken (@ymenken) November 17, 2023

Maybe these rabbis should have checked what the reading of the week was before deciding to read it out loud before the world, publicly disproving themselves.

Should there be a cease-fire in Israel? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The Torah — included in the Bible’s Old Testament — is clear that the land of Israel belongs to the Jewish people as promised to Abraham and his descendants through his son Isaac.

While some people may disagree on policies and politics related to the Holy Land, it is entirely contradictory to say you believe in the Scriptures and yet deny the right of the Jewish people to possess the land.

The ridiculousness of the rabbi trying to mumble away an inconvenient passage serves as a powerful reminder that the Word of God transcends our agendas.

Although some try to interpret Scripture in ways that align with their views, God’s truth will always remain unchanged.

A Note from Our Staff: Did you know that 90 percent of advertisers will have nothing to do with The Western Journal? The liberal elites have put us on one of their financial kill lists. They did it because we’ve told the truth and spoken out against them for over a decade. And since they couldn’t shut us up, now, they’re trying to starve us out. We’re turning to you because, frankly, we have to have your help. It might not sound like much, but just one membership to The Western Journal can make a real difference. We don’t have a huge staff, big salaries, or deep donor pockets. We’re family-owned and independent. But because we're independent from the elites, we have to rely on readers like you. Can we count on you for just a single membership? The cost of a month-long membership is less than a single cup of Starbucks coffee. And, unlike with Starbucks, you can be 100 percent certain that every penny we spend goes toward fighting for traditional American values and against liberal elites. Please help us continue exposing the truth. Please join today. Thank you for reading The Western Journal!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.