MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow admitted on her show Thursday that she has been conditioned to view people who don’t wear masks as a “threat,” and that it will take her some time to adjust to a world without face coverings.

On the heels of the release of the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance — which advises against wearing a mask while vaccinated in most situations — many of those who have spent a year of their lives judging others and eagerly breathing in their own recycled air are dumbfounded and divided.

There will be no national VC (Victory over COVID) Day parade.

The coronavirus pandemic has given people like Maddow what they’ve presumably always desired: the backing of “science” to label people with whom they disagree as callous and indifferent to the preservation of human life. Maddow, according to a monologue she delivered Thursday, will have to start over from scratch.

“I feel like I’m going to have to rewire myself so that when I see someone out in the world who’s not wearing a mask, I don’t instantly think, ‘You are a threat,’ or ‘You are selfish,’ or ‘You are a COVID denier and you definitely haven’t been vaccinated,'” Maddow said on her program after interviewing CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

“I mean, we’re going to have to rewire the way that we look at each other,” Maddow added, “because the CDC’s guidance, which she just told me, we are sure, is that if you’re vaccinated you don’t need to wear a mask except in very specific circumstances.”

“So that means as we change that as a country we’re going to look at each other differently and have to unwire our preconceptions about what a mask or a lack of a mask means”

Maddow: Be patient and compassionate with each other as we deal with another period of change. pic.twitter.com/By2uXygf6l — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) May 14, 2021

Never once did Maddow seem to approach this public health nightmare as a journalist or otherwise as a person interested in gathering facts. That would have led her down a path to seeking out information about why masks were being worn outside by vaccinated people in the first place.

Had Maddow been interested in facts over fear, she might have asked herself why institutions that are supposed to be run by people with integrity and practicality were supporting nonsense. She didn’t, and that’s because masks represent a way to signal virtue for the country’s leftists.

The MSNBC mainstay apparently bought into everything uttered throughout the last year by politicized government officials, health agencies and the politicians who fund them.

Not even these so-called journalists bought into the hysteria:

This is amazing.@MSNBC reporter is in mid-lecture about people not wearing masks. Man walking by points out that the reporter’s cameraman is not wearing a mask. Body language shows reporter knows he’s busted. pic.twitter.com/9Eq2RqMYeu — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) May 26, 2020

CNN’s Kaitlin Collins obsesses over masks when the cameras are on, but when she thinks they’re off, off comes her mask! pic.twitter.com/IpPSvgDqhc — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 16, 2020

Jonathan Karl is a total fraud and hypocrite – He didn’t wear a mask on Cinco de Mayo to pick up tacos from Mi Vida but turns around and public shames others at the Rose Garden 🤔 pic.twitter.com/DzcpBLVDo5 — KaliPatriot (@KaliPatriot) May 12, 2020

The emergence of the coronavirus gave many secular leftists, such as Maddow, further reason to cling to the every word of people like Dr. Anthony Fauci. These are people who of course claim to live their lives by following the science wherever it takes them.

But science, objectively speaking, never supported the idea that it was beneficial for people who are immune to a disease to go around wearing masks, especially outdoors, in order to prevent them from falling ill.

The science now no longer supports the insanity of recent public policy, and many leftists are scrambling to accept that.

Maddow, a radical but not intelligent person, revealed her worldview collapsed on Thursday as the science she relied on to justify her fear and judgments of others left her behind.

