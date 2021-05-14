Star NFL wide reviewer Cole Beasley publicly challenged the prevailing narrative on mask-wearing amid the coronavirus pandemic in the vaccine era on Twitter, and he was ruthlessly attacked by leftists for calling out Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Beasley, a 5-foot-8 Bills receiver, is not very active on Twitter, but he became the target of leftist ridicule Thursday when he was critical of a CNN article that championed Fauci’s latest major take on mask guidance — the guidance being that people who are vaccinated can venture outdoors without a mask.

“Dr. Anthony Fauci says that people vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks outside,” CNN tweeted, before quoting Fauci, who said, “We’ve got to make that transition.”

Beasley, who is arguably the league’s top veteran slot receiver following the recent retirement of New England Patriots star Julian Edelman, challenged the narrative of the article, and Fauci’s words, when he commented: “I do that without being vaccinated. Is this illegal now?”

I do that without being vaccinated. Is this illegal now? https://t.co/LvWSwEfoAK — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) May 13, 2021

The Buffalo Bills star then posted a series of tweets that encouraged apparent novel ideas, such as thinking for one’s self and paying attention to actual science with regard to wearing masks.

“Until we all share the same opinion or belief we are considered ignorant. I don’t understand,” the NFL player posted. “You feel how you feel and I respect that. It doesn’t always make me wrong or a bad person cause I don’t agree with you.”

In another post, the former Dallas Cowboys star wrote, “If you get vaccinated you are good? So if I don’t i shouldn’t pass it on to you regardless, right?”

“That’s a serious question. I don’t really know how these things work I’m not a doctor,” he wrote in a subsequent post.

That’s a serious question. I don’t really know how these things work I’m not a doctor. — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) May 13, 2021

Beasley was endlessly mocked for challenging the left’s beloved icon, Dr. Fauci, and for apparently going rogue.

There are actual people who hit send on tweets like this and think they are smarter then everybody in the room, or think this is thought provoking….. what an idiot https://t.co/OqSng8qCTJ — robert wingerberg (@Bwings23) May 13, 2021

CTE is one hell of a drug https://t.co/R3VlQLatte — Cody Doerzbacher (@CDoerzbacher) May 13, 2021

Huge surprise this guy is a moron https://t.co/t2KzVFz6B6 — Kevin (@PeepantsJones) May 13, 2021

Found a bioterrorist for you @FBI https://t.co/bHB0V3YDbu — Bango Burner 🦌🤴🏿 (Give Zora the job) (@BangoBurner) May 13, 2021

Hasn’t the left been advocating for athletes to speak up on social issues? Apparently only if their opinions are shared by “woke” activists.

One Twitter user warned Beasely that by challenging the predominant COVID policy narrative, which can be accomplished simply by thinking independently and out loud, he was putting his “brand” at risk — thus making himself less marketable.

Beasley responded, noting that he is more concerned with being authentic than hawking products for corporations.

“My ‘brand’ is the least of my worries. Im not here to kiss anyone’s a–. Im here to be me,” the player responded.

My “brand” is the least of my worries. Im not here to kiss anyone’s ass. Im here to be me. https://t.co/n7Y7yqqfss — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) May 13, 2021

Beasley was inundated with many comments that accused him of suffering from brain damage after years of playing football, and he responded with surprise, challenging those people for insinuating his opinions were based on ignorance.

“All the CTE comments we get for speaking our mind is crazy to me,” he tweeted.

All the CTE comments we get for speaking our mind is crazy to me. — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) May 13, 2021

After a sports contributor for The New York Times invoked the threat that Beasley’s independent thinking might see his team, the Bills, miss out on a trip to a potential Super Bowl at some point after he dared to speak out against nonsensical mask policies, the player unleashed.

“I could miss the super bowl without getting COVID just because my contract tracer showed I was near a person who tested positive for longer than 10 min. Even if I’m wearing a mask around them. And then that test could turn out being a false positive later,” Beasley correctly pointed out.

I could miss the super bowl without getting COVID just because my contract tracer showed I was near a person who tested positive for longer than 10 min. Even if I’m wearing a mask around them. And then that test could turn out being a false positive later. https://t.co/Mwb2lpzW59 — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) May 13, 2021

The star wideout concluded his comments, writing to his followers: “Good talk everyone. My plane is landing so I’ll prolly be back on Twitter in maybe another year or so.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised Thursday that vaccinated Americans can now discard the mask in most situations, and not a moment too soon. What sense has it ever made for vaccinated people to cover their faces when they presumably face no risk of catching a disease they have been inoculated against?

A great many people have had enough of overbearing government, absurd CDC guidelines and public shaming. One of the few vocal free thinkers in the NFL is apparently among them, and he crossed a line — to those on the left — when he admitted he himself is not even among those vaccinated.

But Beasley didn’t even say anything controversial. He simply stated that he doesn’t engage in theatrics by wearing the mask outdoors.

In this day and age, that takes a great deal of courage. Beasley certainly drew the ire of the right people, which means he was definitely over the target.

