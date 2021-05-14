News
News

Pelosi Under Fire for Shunning Science, Keeping House Mask Mandate in Place Despite CDC Announcement

Erin CoatesMay 14, 2021 at 10:47am
Combined Shape

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has refused to change the mask mandate in the House of Representatives despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eased mask guidelines.

On Thursday, the CDC eased mask restrictions for fully vaccinated people and said that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting.

“Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing masks or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance,” the CDC guidance reads.

Despite the new guidelines, Pelosi told CNN’s Manu Raju that she would not be changing the rules until every representative was vaccinated.

“No,” the California Democrat said. “Are they all vaccinated?”

Trending:
Here's Who Qualifies for Government to Pay for Their Internet

The Office of Attending Physician’s Office updated the mask mandate for House office building spaces and all other areas but said the mandate on the floor and around the chamber is unchanged.

“The present mask requirement and other guidelines remain unchanged until all Members and floor staff are fully vaccinated,” the guidance says, according to Politico reporter Sarah Ferris.

Do you think Pelosi is trying to maintain her control of the chamber?

A quarter of legislators have not yet been vaccinated, Pelosi said last month, according to The Washington Post.

“We can not require someone to be vaccinated,” Pelosi said.

Thirty-four Republican lawmakers urged Pelosi to drop the pandemic restrictions in a Thursday letter.

“The United States Congress must serve as a model to show the country we can resume normal life through vaccination. Let’s follow the science and get back to work,” the letter read.

Rep. Bob Gibbs called Pelosi’s decision “Mask-erpiece Theater.”

Related:
GOP Looks to Narrow Pelosi's Majority Still Further in NM Congressional Special Election

“Based on sound science, the CDC says those who are vaccinated have an incredibly low risk of becoming infected with coronavirus,” the Ohio Republican said in a statement.

“With that data, there is no reason the House of Representatives should not be fully open and returned to normal operations.”

Rep. Bryon Donalds added, “It should have been gone months ago.”

“Most of the members are either vaccinated or have antibodies. It’s a dumb rule to have,” the Florida Republican said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →






We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Combined Shape
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith




Border Patrol Agents Are So Frustrated with Biden's Policies That They've Given Themselves a New Name
Pelosi Under Fire for Shunning Science, Keeping House Mask Mandate in Place Despite CDC Announcement
The Spending Never Stops: Senate Proposes $30 Billion on Gyms
Republicans Just Elected a Replacement for Liz Cheney
Colonial Pipeline Reportedly Paid Russian Hackers More Than $4 Million to Restore Gas Line
See more...

Conversation