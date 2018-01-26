Radio Host Receives ‘Very Unexpected’ Touching Letter from Vice President Pence

A radio host received an unexpected, kind letter from the vice president last week and shared it with over 7,000 followers.

Vice President Mike Pence wrote Erick Erickson, a writer and radio show host, a thank you note for his book “Before You Wake: Life Lessons from a Father to His Children.”

“Thank you for the kind gift of your new book,” Pence’s letter began. “I appreciate your thoughtfulness.”

“As a father of three, I am reminded of the profound impact my father had on my own life and the importance of passing down life lessons to the next generation.”

Erickson captioned his post on Instagram, “That was very unexpected and very kind.”

In the National Review‘s coverage of the book, they reassured readers that “the book isn’t political” even though Erickson is known for his “conservative firebrand.”

“It’s a reflection on moral choices, good and bad, and the effect of those choices on Erickson’s life and his family,” the National Review said. “It’s a reflection on the cost of doing the right thing, and it’s a reminder to Christians that, unless we live for the Audience of One, we will invariably be blown and tossed by the winds of culture and intellectual fashion.”

Pence sent the letter to Erickson showing his appreciation even though the radio host has not always been the vice president’s biggest fan.

Erickson wrote in July 2016 that “Mike Pence would actually be the perfect vice presidential pick for Donald Trump because he lacks the courage of his convictions and would absolutely not overshadow Donald Trump,” Politico reported.

“He gives Trump the veneer of conservatism without anyone ever having to worry that he’d actually fight for those principles.”

In November, Erickson defended Pence after former White House adviser Sebastian Gorka tweeted “If Weinstein had obeyed @VP Pence’s rules for meeting with the opposite sex, none of those poor women would ever have been abused.”

THINK: If Weinstein had obeyed @VP Pence’s rules for meeting with the opposite sex, none of those poor women would ever have been abused. pic.twitter.com/Kgl9FF7nam — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) October 11, 2017

“Mike Pence could never be accused of wanting to have sex with someone other than his wife in these sorts of situations because he avoids putting himself and the other person into these situations,” Erickson wrote.

The conservative also received public backlash over his opposition of both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race.

According to the National Review, his children were confronted and “he endured serious threats to his life and his family.”

“In reading the book, one can see that Erickson has fully understood a reality that many of us reject — that even if a person commands a large audience and spends time chatting with senators and congressmen, he can have only a small amount of influence over the body politic,” the National Review said. “His truly large influence is over his family, and his truly significant relationships are with friends and neighbors.”

In an article Erickson wrote before Thanksgiving for his website The Resurgent, he said that he is “thankful for Donald Trump.”

“President Trump has made me recommit my faith,” he wrote. “I have realized how much of my politics and faith do not align and how many Christian conservatives have worked very hard to conform their faith to their politics instead of the other way around.”

