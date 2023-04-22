Parler Share
News
Lifestyle & Human Interest

Raising of 'Unbelievably Magnificent' Cross Was Such a Sight That it Backed Up Interstate Traffic

 By Carson Choate  April 22, 2023 at 11:10am
Parler Share

An enormous cross has been erected in Northern Alabama on top of Priceville Mountain, fulfilling a dream of a local pastor who has several other plans for the land.

The approximately 121-foot-tall, 47,000-pound cross can be seen over 18 miles away by drivers heading south on Interstate 65 after passing the Tennessee River Bridge in Morgan County, according to Priceville news outlet WAFF-TV.

When construction finished Thursday, drivers on the interstate stopped to take in the sight.

Al.com estimated that more than 200 people parked on the side of the road and watched as the cross was being lifted.

Trending:
Trump May Be Eyeing This Woman to Be His VP, And It's Not Kari Lake: 'No Better Fit'

“This is one of the highlights of my life,” local reverend James Henderson, who lives just a mile away from the cross, told WAFF. “As a little boy growing up on a dirt road with no electricity or water, I never expected I’d ever see such a beautiful sight.”

Johnny Maxwell, who pastors Nature’s Trail Church, said God gave him the dream to build the cross close to 20 years ago.

“Watching the materials come in, I felt every emotion you could contemplate. It was not really a relief, but more of a praise feeling that God came through again,” Maxwell told the Hartselle Enquirer.

Should there be more crosses like this around the country?

He also suggested that the number of people witnessing the lifting of the cross was far larger than the 200 people reported.

“This town of 2,000 probably had 4,000 people there. The interstate and the state highway were backed up. People were standing shoulder to shoulder. It was unreal,” Maxwell told the Enquirer. “When you watch this unbelievably magnificent cross go up in the sky and hear the prayer prayed over it, it’s very moving.”

Overall, the cross will cost an estimated $300,000. Its completion was due in part to a donation of $50,000 worth of electrical and lighting materials from an electrical contractor, the Enquirer reported.

Related:
Al Pacino Confesses He Rejected Major Role in 'Star Wars', Thinks Star Actor Should Be Thanking Him

Online, though, not everyone embraced the monument and many complained that the funds weren’t used in a more useful way.

“$300K to build a giant cross could have instead delivered 105,000 meals to homeless individuals. 3,500 homeless in Alabama on any day,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“This church could have given every homeless person in Alabama dinner for a month. But I’m sure god’s vision was for the 120’ cross,” they said.

Others also suggested that the money could have instead been used to pay off medical bills, which is what one North Carolina church did last month when they purchased and forgave nearly $3 million in medical debts.

However, Maxwell’s plan is not simply to build a cross alone. He explained that this was only phase one of his plan.

The next phase will be to create a dozen outdoor prayer stations, which represent the 12 tribes of Israel. After that, he plans to use the land to build a housing community for single mothers.

“The plan,” Maxwell said, “is to give them a head start with education and childcare while they go to school and get their feet on the ground.”

The project still requires funding though, and those interested in donating to the cause were encouraged to do so either online at thecrossofnorthalabama.com or at the Priceville Traditions Bank.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Carson Choate
Carson Choate is a freelance writer who got into politics in late 2019 when the House voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump. Before joining The Western Journal, he worked as an editor for a small news site.




Raising of 'Unbelievably Magnificent' Cross Was Such a Sight That it Backed Up Interstate Traffic
Al Pacino Confesses He Rejected Major Role in 'Star Wars', Thinks Star Actor Should Be Thanking Him
UN Agencies' Report Subverts Age of Consent, Proclaims Sex with Minors 'May Be Consensual in Fact'
Disturbing New Details of Cash App Founder's Fatal Stabbing Emerge
Fire Officials Issue Warning After Electric Bike Sparks Blaze, Killing a Child and a Teenager
See more...

Conversation