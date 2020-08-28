SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Rand Paul 'Attacked by an Angry Mob' While Leaving Trump's White House Speech

×
By Jack Davis
Published August 28, 2020 at 6:25am
P Share Print

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky became the target of a mob of protesters Thursday night in Washington outside of the White House.

Paul had gone to the White House for President Donald Trump’s closing speech to the Republican National Convention.

The senator tweeted the news himself.

“Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob,” he tweeted.

TRENDING: Rand Paul Reveals First Thing Trump Did After They Met Was Donate to His Foreign Mission Project

Social media video showed a crowd jeering at Paul. Chants of “Say her name, Breonna Taylor” and “No justice, no peace” could be heard.

In the videos, the crowd surrounded but didn’t appear to touch Paul or his wife, Kelley.

RELATED: Rand Paul Reveals First Thing Trump Did After They Met Was Donate to His Foreign Mission Project

However, at one point, a police officer protecting the senator appeared to be pushed back by someone in the crowd. Paul put out a hand to steady the officer.

The incident prompted Republican Sen. Ted Cruz to denounce America’s growing violence.

“What happened to Rand & Kelley tonight (and numerous others exiting the RNC) was wrong,” Cruz said on Twitter. “The police protecting them were heroic, but this needs to stop. This is very close to escalating to serious violence.”

Paul said Friday morning on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” that he feared he would have been injured or killed if not for the intervention of the police.

The senator also said he believed demonstrators came from out of town to disrupt Trump’s speech.

“We’re going to find out that these people are hired to be here and are from out of town,” he said.

On Tuesday, Paul spoke on behalf of Trump to the convention.

“I’m proud of the job Donald Trump has done as president,” the senator said, according to CNN. “I don’t always agree with him. But our occasional policy differences are far outweighed by our significant agreements.

“But more important than simple agreement is accomplishment. President Donald Trump gets things done.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Rand Paul 'Attacked by an Angry Mob' While Leaving Trump's White House Speech
Big-Name Legal Team Steps Up To Help Kyle Rittenhouse Fight Kenosha Murder Charges
Man Arrested on Attempted Murder, 'Hate Crime' Charges After Alleged 'Black Lives Matter'-Inspired Attack
FDA Authorizes Near-Instant COVID Test That Only Costs $5
Over 140 Romney and McCain Alumni Show Their True Colors with Public Letters
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×