Rape Suspect Allegedly Abducts Teen Girl Days After Being Released from Jail

Michael Mesko is accused of abducting a 17-year-old girl.

By Erin Coates
Published February 16, 2021 at 11:30am
A rape suspect allegedly abducted a teen girl early Tuesday morning in New York, about six days after he was released from jail.

An Amber Alert was issued at 1 a.m. Tuesday for a 17-year-old girl from North Tonawanda, WKBW-TV reported.

Police say Stephnie White was abducted on Niagara Falls Blvd. Monday night.

The alert was canceled around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning after the Pennsylvania State police said White had been safely located.

North Tonawanda Police Department named Michael Mesko as the suspect in a Facebook post with the alert.

“The child was taken under circumstances that lead the police to believe that she may be in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death,” the news release said.

“It is also suspected that Michael has taken the victim and may be headed out of state.”

White and Mesko were found in Barkeyville, Pennsylvania, early Tuesday morning, WIVB-TV reported.

Mesko was taken into custody after a short pursuit and White is being evaluated.

The police said that Mesko had been released from Niagara County Jail on Feb. 10.

He was charged with two counts of rape in the second degree and two counts of criminal sexual act in the second degree.

Rape in the second degree is a class D felony in New York, according to The New York State Senate.

Someone can be found guilty of second-degree rape if they engage in sexual intercourse with someone who is incapable of consent because of a mental disability or incapacitation.

A criminal sexual act in the second degree is also a class D felony.

Someone can be found guilty of the second-degree criminal sexual act if they engage in oral or anal sex with someone who is less than 15-years-old or is mentally incapacitated, according to the New York Courts.

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
