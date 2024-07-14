Raw Video of Trump Shooting Comes Out, President Is Hero

Gunfire turned a rally into chaos Saturday as former President Donald Trump was wounded on the right side of his head.

Raw video posted to X shows the scene as Trump was speaking and multiple shots rang out.

Former President Trump was shot at O'Reilly today in Pennsylvania.

As the Daily Mail recounted the incident, it wrote that “Trump grabbed at the side of his face and blood spattered across his cheek as several popping sounds were heard.”

Trump raised his right fist to show the crowd that he was not seriously wounded before he was taken away. After Trump raised his fist, chants of “USA” and “Make America Great Again” came from the crowd at the rally at Bulter, Pennsylvania.

Trump representative Steven Cheung, said Trump was “fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility.”

Trump “thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” according to The New York Times.

The Times report said the sound of gunshots came from Trump’s left.

“The former president ducked quickly after the noises began, with the sound coming from the bleachers to the left of where he was standing at a lectern. The noises came in two groups, and smoke rose from that section of the bleachers,” the report said.

The Times report said that one individual was being escorted from the bleachers.

The Secret Service asked members of the news media to leave the stage, saying it was a crime scene.

He gets shot, stands up, and is still defiant to the deep state.

Craig Cyrus, 54, of New Castle, Pa., said he saw law enforcement scramble, the Times reported.

“I saw them with their binoculars, then they got their guns,” he said.

He said he did not know which of the following shots he heard came from law enforcement snipers and which from the crowd.

“I saw blood on his ear,” Ron Moose, an attendee from New Castle, Pennsylvania said.

