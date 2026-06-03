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A Texas flag is displayed during the 2026 SXSW Conference And Festival on March 14, 2026, in Austin, Texas.
A Texas flag is displayed during the 2026 SXSW Conference And Festival on March 14, 2026, in Austin, Texas. (Julia Beverly / Getty Images)

Texas Leftist's 'Rally Against Rednecks' Backfires

 By Stephanie Nutter  June 3, 2026 at 3:57pm
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A controversial social media post advertising a rally outside Frisco City Hall in Texas led to a large counter-protest on Tuesday evening, drawing dozens of people and prompting concerns about public safety and community tensions.

The Facebook post promoted an event called “Rally Against Rednecks,” which organizer Zul Mohamed described as an evening intended to celebrate the contributions of the local Asian community.

The Dallas Morning News shared that the language used in the event advertisement generated significant criticism online and became the focus of opposition from many local residents and activists.

Mohamed’s flier encouraged participants to speak out against what he called “trailer-park trash yokels,” wording that many viewed as offensive and divisive.

The Heritage Foundation described Mohamed as having previously been charged in Denton County of 106 felony voter fraud charges for forging absentee ballot request applications for registered voters connected to his 2020 campaign for mayor of Carrollton.

(He has been released on bond while appealing that conviction.)

As the post circulated on social media, opposition to the event grew, and plans for a counter-demonstration emerged.

Approximately 50 counter-protesters gathered outside Frisco City Hall on Tuesday evening.

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Several participants displayed signs and messages expressing concerns about immigration, demographic changes, and other cultural issues.

Mohamed arrived at the location around 7:15 p.m.

According to reports, counter-protesters quickly surrounded the area and began chanting slogans, including “USA, USA” and “You will not replace us.”

One truck parked near the event featured a “White Lives Matter” message and photographs of several white Americans who had been killed.

Another digital sign displayed warnings about what it described as a potential Hindu takeover of Texas.

Many of the individuals who attended the counter-protest said they were motivated by what they viewed as an attack on white residents.

Others said they wanted to voice opposition to immigration policies, Islam, or perceived cultural changes occurring in their communities.

Among those present was Eric Spaude, a 61-year-old resident of Tyler, Texas. Spaude said he learned about the event through the Texas Nationalist Movement, an organization that advocates for Texas independence from the United States.

Spaude shared that he went to support white Americans and to stand up against growing Muslim influence in Texas.

Spaude said that “Islam, the cancer, is going to take away the life and liberty of the next generations.”

Another attendee, 18-year-old Emily Shaffer, said she decided to participate after seeing the online post. Shaffer explained that she believed the language used in the flier unfairly targeted white residents.

Shaffer said “it kind of hurt that somebody was coming into our country and saying that we’re the problem.”

Shaffer noted that residents from a variety of professions and backgrounds have helped transform the city from a farming community into a prosperous suburban center.

Not all attendees agreed with the views expressed by the counter-protesters. Josh Meek, a member of Frisco’s community development corporation board, criticized many of the messages displayed outside City Hall.

The protest occurred against a backdrop of ongoing debates in Frisco regarding immigration, cultural identity, and local development.

In recent months, public comments at City Council meetings have frequently addressed topics such as alleged H-1B visa fraud, the growing South Asian population, and plans for a proposed mosque.

The controversy surrounding these issues has increasingly influenced public discussions and drawn larger crowds to municipal meetings.

City leaders have expressed concern that tensions could escalate if disagreements continue to intensify.

During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney announced that public comments would not be allowed unless they related directly to items listed on the official agenda. He cited safety concerns as a primary reason for the decision.

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Stephanie Nutter
Stephanie Nutter has a Bachelor’s degree in Religion and a Master’s in Anthropology with an emphasis in Archaeology. She lives in Indiana with her husband and their most loveable and cuddly four-legged best friend, Leo!




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