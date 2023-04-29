The Real Reason Tucker Was Cut Is Far More Sinister Than Anybody Suspects: WJ Founder

When it comes to conservative politics, there are few bigger players than Floyd Brown. From working in radio to advising various presidential campaigns and even founding Citizens United and this very outlet, The Western Journal, he’s done it all.

So, when a man of Brown’s stature gives his opinion, its worth taking the time to heed his words.

In light of that fact, according to Brown, Tucker Carlson’s recent ousting from Fox News is far more sinister than anyone realizes.

Everyone and their brother has had a different theory on why Fox News chose to part ways with far and away the most culturally transformative figure to ever appear on the network.

Some think it had to do with the recently settled Dominion lawsuit. Others say it was because of a recent lawsuit filed against Carlson by a former employee.

According to Brown, however, the reason was something else entirely; in his view, it was an act of spiritual warfare.

“There’s been a lot of speculation as to why he was let go and I don’t think anybody has the full story yet,” Brown said during a recent appearance on Newsmax.

“The part I find most interesting is the speculation we saw in Vanity Fair that he may have been let go because he was contrasting the current political environment as a spiritual battle or a spiritual warfare.”

The Vanity Fair report, published on Tuesday, reported that the ousting may have been prompted by a recent speech Carlson gave at the Heritage Foundation’s 50th Anniversary gala on April 21.

During the speech, Carlson explained that American politics has devolved from a simple discussion over policy disagreements into an outright battle over the spiritual forces of good and evil, rightly arguing that the mutilation of children under the guise of “transgender rights” should be described as the latter.

The now former-Fox Host even went as far as to urge his fellow citizens to pray, saying “I have concluded it might be worth taking just 10 minutes out of your busy schedule to say a prayer for the future.”

“He had the gall to say the other side was evil, whether you look at transgenderism or he even had the — I couldn’t believe it — in his Heritage speech he called abortion child sacrifice,” Brown said.

Now, the Vanity Fair report made a point to call out Carlson’s plea for prayer as the reason for his ousting, with one source noting that such talk “freaks” out Fox Corporation chair Rupert Murdoch.

No one in particular, however, has focused on the fact that Carlson actually had the guts to call a spade a spade by calling abortion child sacrifice.

We know that this world is fundamentally a spiritual battleground and that humanity is caught up in spiritual struggles.

As it reads in Ephesians 6:12, “For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forcesof evil in the heavenly realms.”

At a time when women are encouraged to cheer on the very murder of their unborn children, and young people are celebrated for mutilating their genitals, its hard not to see the Enemy at work in every corner of our society.

Spiritual evil has infected the very roots of our culture and is twisting this nation’s people’s minds into believing that truly horrific and evil things are true and beautiful.

When the Enemy has such an iron grip over the hearts of so many people, there’s no doubt he wants to ensure that no one here’s the truth.

And, before his ousting from Fox, there was perhaps no more prominent truth teller in the country than Tucker Carlson himself.

Thankfully, no matter what the evil spiritual forces in our world are up to, there is nothing they can do in the face of the amazing grace of Jesus Christ.

And if I had to guess, Christ isn’t quite done using Tucker Carlson to spread goodness and truth to the souls of this nation.

