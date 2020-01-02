Reality Star Micah Downey Dies Suddenly at Age 26, Pregnant Mother of His Child Says

Reality television star Micah Downey died on Saturday, his ex-fiancée Milly Johnson confirmed on social media.

Downey, 26, was an American star on Australia’s “Bride & Prejudice,” a reality television series that follows couples planning to get married in spite of the disapproval of their families.

Downey and Johnson had been engaged, but called off the wedding and broke up “for the last time” in November, Johnson announced on an earlier social media post.



The couple shared two children together, a son, Julian, and a second child on the way, according to Johnson, who revealed her pregnancy in the same post.

Johnson, 23, took to Instagram two days ago to reveal that Downey had died.

“It is so sad & unbelievably surreal that I am making this post,” Johnson wrote underneath a photo of Downey with his guitar.

“I am struggling to put into words how sad & heartbreaking this is 💔 I just hope he is at peace wherever he is & that he will always be watching over his babies.”

“A bad, bad dream,” she added. “I can’t believe you’re not here. Rest In Peace Micah.”

A day later, Johnson posted additional photos of Downey, including a photo of Downey holding baby Julian, along with a Dr. Seuss quote that read, “Sometimes you’ll never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.”

Johnson’s social media followers responded with sympathy and support for the young mother as she tries to navigate a pregnancy while grieving the sudden loss.

According to Seven News, “Bride & Prejudice” cameras followed the couple’s relationship as they tried to convince Johnson’s mother to approve of their marriage.

Their relationship was on-and-off until their eventual November split, allegedly — but unconfirmed — due in part to Downey’s supposed drug addiction, TMZ reported.

The Seven Network expressed sorrow over Downey’s death, releasing a statement that read, “The team at Bride & Prejudice is devastated by the news of the loss of Micah Downey. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.’

The cause of death has not been disclosed at the time of writing.

