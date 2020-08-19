Jesse Goins, a gold miner on “Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine,” reportedly died on the set of the show in Colorado on Tuesday night.

Goins was set to work in the gold room during filming Tuesday night, but according to TMZ, a crew member found him outside the room, unconscious.

Those on the scene said the 60-year-old appeared to have suffered a heart attack, but that has not yet been confirmed by authorities. Despite receiving CPR from an on-site medic and being rushed to the hospital, Jesse died.

Jesse’s brother Larry confirmed the sad news of the gold miner’s death on social media.

TRENDING: Watch Christie Savage Kasich for Trump Attack, Then Dem Contributor Joins in: 'We Don't Want Him Either!'

“Heaven will never be the same!!” Larry Goins initially posted on Facebook Wednesday morning. “My brother Jesse went home to be with his Father, Lord and Savior. He will be missed dearly. Love you brother.”

“Jesse loved his Gold Rush family,” Larry wrote in a subsequent post. “I could never find the words to express how grateful to Dave Turin and the guys for the love they showed him.”

“And for sharing and making sure the Lord and the Gospel was a big part of his daily life. He was in such a good place because of this. Love you guys.”

Others chimed in, adding their impressions and memories of the man who was hailed as kind and easygoing.

“Jesse Goins was a very giving and loving person I don’t think I ever saw him with out a smile on his face,” Jamie Rawson, who was on set, commented on Larry’s post. “I am glad I got to know him better over coffee on cold mornings.”

“[H]e loved what he did and was always willing to teach me about what he was doing and the process of extracting gold. Wonderful person who touched many lives.”

RELATED: Pat Boone Reflects on Loss of Wife Shirley After 65 Years of Marriage: 'Gosh, I Miss Her'

Jesse’s niece Katie Rudick also posted on Facebook.

“Love you and miss you already, Uncle Jesse,” she wrote. “I loved hearing your voice every week on the other end of the phone while you were talking with dad about all the exciting stuff you had going on.”

“Dad is right, Heaven will never be the same now that you are there! Now I wish we would have planned our trip out to see you a few weeks earlier. Praying for you Aunt Rhenda and boys, I know you were the highlights of his life.”

The gold miner appeared on 15 episodes of the show and is survived by his wife, according to Fox News.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.