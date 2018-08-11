SECTIONS
‘Really Insane’ Pennsylvania Sinkhole Suddenly Engulfs 6 Cars

By Jack Davis
at 9:19am
Several customers looking for low prices at a Pennsylvania outlet mall instead found that their cars were the ones to hit rock bottom.

On Friday, part of the parking lot at Tanger Outlets in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, collapsed, taking six cars with it, Fox News reported.

One woman who was in her car at the time the sinkhole made its presence known called the episode “really insane.”

“I was actually, I just pulled in. My car was on and everything and I was on my phone texting,” Haley Weaver, 21, of Lancaster, told WGAL-TV.

“And before I know it, I feel like this shaking. I thought it was like an earthquake or something. And then I look up and I’m actually like slanted,” she said.

“I just look up, and I’m in the ground, pretty much. It was scary. There wasn’t really a noise,” she said, according to Pennlive.com.

Weaver was forced to exit her car by the passenger’s side, with the help of several passersby who assisted her.

Neither she nor anyone else was injured.

The cars remained in the sinkhole long after the 4:30 p.m. incident because officials were unsure whether the ground was solid enough underneath the sinkhole to rescue the vehicles. The cars were removed overnight.

The vehicles received little damage while being removed, said Randy Zimmerman, a regional marketing manager for Tanger Outlets.

Zimmerman said the outlets would be open as usual on Saturday.

He said the mall contacted engineers to look into the cause of the sinkhole.

“All of our folks are on deck looking at the situation,” Zimmerman said.

The sinkhole was in a section of the mall that had been open for about a year, he said.

