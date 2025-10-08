Share
A Toyota logo is seen on a Toyota Tundra HV 4x4 at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Feb.15, 2024.
A Toyota logo is seen on a Toyota Tundra HV 4x4 at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Feb.15, 2024. (Gene J. Puskar - File / AP)

Recall Issued for Nearly 400,000 Toyota Vehicles Sold Between 2022-2025

 By Jack Davis  October 8, 2025 at 7:23am
Toyota has issued a recall impacting almost 400,000 Tundra trucks.

About 394,000 Toyota trucks are being recalled, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said, because of rearview camera malfunctions, according to Fox Business.

The recall covers certain Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles in 2022-2025 model years and certain Sequoia Hybrid vehicles from model years 2023-2025.

A software error led to the recall, the NHTSA said.

The agency said the software error means no image may display, violating a federal safety standard.

“The software in the 14-inch multimedia center display in these vehicles could cause the display to show a half green, full green, or full black screen,” Toyota said in a notice on its website.

“If this occurs while the vehicle is being reversed, the vehicle may not meet a federal safety standard, and there can be an increased risk of a crash with a person behind the vehicle,” the automaker said

Dealers will update the display software at no charge to owners.

The owners of affected trucks will be contacted beginning Nov. 16, according to Fox Business.

In May, Toyota recalled more than 443,000 Tundra and Tundra Hybrid trucks due to a flaw that could make the reverse lights not work.

The NHTSA said the flaw meant that drivers might not be able to see behind the vehicle and that other cars might not know a vehicle was in reverse.

Last year, Toyota suffered a black eye after its chairman said cars had not gone through proper safety inspections before being sold, CNN reported.

At the time, Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized to customers and car enthusiasts. He bowed deeply during a public apology, according to the BBC.

“We neglected the certification process and mass produced our cars without first taking the proper precautionary steps,” he said then.

“These acts shake the very foundation of the verification system,” he continued, per the New York Times. “They should have never been committed. We will carry out concrete improvements.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
