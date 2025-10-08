Recall Issued for Nearly 400,000 Toyota Vehicles Sold Between 2022-2025

Toyota has issued a recall impacting almost 400,000 Tundra trucks.

About 394,000 Toyota trucks are being recalled, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said, because of rearview camera malfunctions, according to Fox Business.

The recall covers certain Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles in 2022-2025 model years and certain Sequoia Hybrid vehicles from model years 2023-2025.

A software error led to the recall, the NHTSA said.

Toyota recalls nearly 394K vehicles over rearview camera issue https://t.co/63p2kJ6zf9 pic.twitter.com/94OGZnyKhB — New York Post (@nypost) October 8, 2025

The agency said the software error means no image may display, violating a federal safety standard.

“The software in the 14-inch multimedia center display in these vehicles could cause the display to show a half green, full green, or full black screen,” Toyota said in a notice on its website.

Do you own a Toyota? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“If this occurs while the vehicle is being reversed, the vehicle may not meet a federal safety standard, and there can be an increased risk of a crash with a person behind the vehicle,” the automaker said

Dealers will update the display software at no charge to owners.

Crappy Coding Leads To Recall Of 400,000 Toyota Vehicles – AutoSpies Auto News https://t.co/ipnyP8jnwP pic.twitter.com/BpH23Ncsxc — AutoSpies (@AutoSpies) October 3, 2025

The owners of affected trucks will be contacted beginning Nov. 16, according to Fox Business.

In May, Toyota recalled more than 443,000 Tundra and Tundra Hybrid trucks due to a flaw that could make the reverse lights not work.

The NHTSA said the flaw meant that drivers might not be able to see behind the vehicle and that other cars might not know a vehicle was in reverse.

Last year, Toyota suffered a black eye after its chairman said cars had not gone through proper safety inspections before being sold, CNN reported.

At the time, Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized to customers and car enthusiasts. He bowed deeply during a public apology, according to the BBC.

“We neglected the certification process and mass produced our cars without first taking the proper precautionary steps,” he said then.

“These acts shake the very foundation of the verification system,” he continued, per the New York Times. “They should have never been committed. We will carry out concrete improvements.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.