SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
P Share Print

Red Lobster Employees Discover Rare Blue Lobster, Name It 'Clawde'

By Amanda Thomason
Published July 29, 2020 at 1:47pm
P Share Print

When someone gets sunburned really badly, sometimes we describe the angry skin color as “lobster red” because, well, lobsters are red. There’s even a restaurant named after that fact.

But on July 21, a Red Lobster in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, spotted something unusual in a new shipment of live lobsters: a blue lobster.

“Normally I would have not known that it was something special,” Angie Helbig, an employee who’s worked at the location for 28 years, told NPR. But then she remembered the name of a prestigious award the company gives to longtime employees: the blue lobster award.

“At first it looked like it was fake,” Anthony Stein, the location’s culinary manager, added. “It’s definitely something marvelous to look at.”

TRENDING: Seattle Radio Host Gives Narrative-Busting Account of What's Happening in City: 'Evil People'

“We kept [it] in the tank and just made sure that nobody took him in the back for dinner,” Helbig said.

Knowing they had something unusual, they got in contact with the Akron Zoo thanks to a program run by the Monterey Bay Aquarium.

“They sprung into action,” Kathleen Balogh, Akron Zoo Animal Care Manager, said.

“[They] prepared a suitable area and made a cage so the lobster would feel comfortable.”

An employee went to pick up the rare specimen, toting along a blue cooler to contain the crustacean.

“Your Akron Zoo has adopted a rare blue American lobster from a Red Lobster after restaurant employees recognized the rarity of the blue shell,” the Akron Zoo posted on Facebook on Sunday.

RELATED: Woman and Young Boy Walk Into Alligator Pit at Zoo To Retrieve Wallet

“After Red Lobster employees discovered the blue lobster, named Clawde by the restaurant chain after their mascot, they contacted the Monterey Bay Aquarium, who then reached out to us. Our animal care staff was able to quickly spring into action and prepare a new home for him.”

“Blue lobsters are very rare, occurring one in every 2 million. The blue coloration of the shell is the result of a genetic anomaly.”

“Clawde is acclimating to his new home here at the Akron Zoo, in a special tank that has been dubbed ‘Clawde’s Man Cave’ by his care team. Clawde now resides in … our Komodo Kingdom building.”

Despite the name, “Clawde” is actually a female. After a vet exam on Sunday that showed “Clawde” was a “Clawdia,” the “man cave” was renamed the “she-shed.”

While Balogh said the blue lobster had “a little bit of wear and tear from its journey,” she also said the beautiful specimen is adjusting well and is otherwise healthy.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Red Lobster Employees Discover Rare Blue Lobster, Name It 'Clawde'
Behind-the-Scenes Video: Princess Anne Teaches Queen Elizabeth II How To Use Zoom
Woman Pleads for Return of Stolen Teddy Bear Containing Message from Dying Mother
PGA Tour Champion Camilo Villegas' Daughter Dead at 22 Months Old
Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Touching Tribute After Death of 'Precious Friend' Regis Philbin
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×