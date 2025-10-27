Red-State Governor Calls Special Session on Redistricting in Response to 'Efforts in Other States'

With control of the House of Representatives potentially at stake in the 2026 mid-term elections, Indiana Gov. Mike Braun has indicated he may seek to redraw that state’s congressional map.

“I am calling a special legislative session to protect Hoosiers from efforts in other states that seek to diminish their voice in Washington and ensure their representation in Congress is fair,” he wrote in a post on X.

“I am also asking the legislature to conform Indiana’s tax code with new federal tax provisions to ensure stability and certainty for taxpayers and tax preparers for 2026 filings,” he wrote.

A news release attached to the post indicated that federal tax law changes included in the One Big Beautiful Bill require a state response.

Indiana is the fourth Republican-controlled state to take up redistricting, according to NBC News.

Texas, Missouri, and North Carolina have altered their congressional maps to increase the number of potentially Republican seats.

California has revised its congressional map to increase the number of Democrats sent to Washington.

Maryland and Illinois are considering changes that would give Democrats more power, as is Virginia, while Louisiana could move to increase the redness of its congressional delegation.

Republicans currently hold seven of Indiana’s nine congressional districts, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Indiana Republican Party Chairwoman Lana Keesling said, “If Indiana is to have fair representation in Congress, redistricting is an absolute necessity.”

Blue states have “spent years maintaining deeply partisan election maps” and argued that Indiana should not “allow sanctuary-state politics to dictate our voice in Washington,” she said, according to the Indiana Capital Chronicle.

Some have said making Congress more red is necessary to fight growing left-wing violence.

“They killed Charlie Kirk — the least that we can do is go through a legal process and redistrict Indiana into a nine to zero map,” Republican Sen. Jim Banks of Indiana has said, according to Politico.

President Donald Trump has strongly supported states that redraw their maps to increase GOP seats in the House.

“More seats equals less Crime, a great Economy, and a STRONG SECOND AMENDMENT. It means Happiness and Peace. But Republicans, there is one thing even better – STOP MAIL-IN VOTING, a total fraud that has no bounds. Also, go to PAPER BALLOTS before it is too late – At one tenth the cost, faster, and more reliable. If we do these TWO things, we will pick up 100 more seats, and the CROOKED game of politics is over. God Bless America!!!” Trump has posted on Truth Social.

