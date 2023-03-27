Reese Witherspoon Confirms Rumors About Her Marriage Are True with Social Media Post

Actress Reese Witherspoon is divorcing her husband, Jim Toth, according to a joint statement they posted to Instagram.

“We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the post said. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.

“Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

According to Variety, the couple’s son, Tennessee James, is 10 years old.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth to Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage https://t.co/r8yWthi4XR — Variety (@Variety) March 24, 2023

The statement, posted Friday, came two days before the couple’s 12th anniversary, according to the Los Angeles Times. Comments were turned off on the post.

Without delving into the details, the New York Post’s Page Six reported the divorce was “a long time coming.”

The gossip site Radar Online reported that “Reese’s busy schedule played a role in the split.”

Witherspoon founded the production company Hello Sunshine in 2016. Toth was a member of its board of directors, the Times reported.

According to Vanity Fair, it is her second divorce. Witherspoon has a daughter, Ava, 23, and a son, Deacon, 19, by her ex-husband, actor Ryan Phillippe.

In probing the troubles of her marriage to Toth, Us magazine cited a source it did not name as saying the split had been approaching.

“Reese never wanted her marriage to end, but it’s not a secret that this has been brewing for some time,” the insider said.

The “Legally Blonde” star “really does adore Jim,” the source said, adding that Witherspoon believes she “couldn’t have asked for a better stepdad and father to their son, Tennessee.”

Toth and Witherspoon had a “very healthy relationship and a lot of great times together,” the insider was quoted as saying.

“Like a lot of couples, they grew apart,” the source said.

Us noted that as of December it was told that Witherspoon and Toth “live very separate lives and sleep in separate rooms.”

The report said their partnership “is still very strong, the romance just isn’t there anymore.”

