A Fox News mainstay, regular guest on “Gutfeld!” and pro wrestler has made his last appearance in a professional wrestling ring.

George “Tyrus” Murdoch announced that he was saying goodbye to the sport in a Tuesday “Fox & Friends” appearance.

The media personality’s wrestling career began in the early 2000s — when he appeared in leagues such as World Wrestling Entertainment and National Wrestling Alliance.

Murdoch’s last appearance in pro wrestling came at the National Wrestling Alliance’s 75th Anniversary Show.

Murdoch became emotional as he spoke about what his wrestling career had meant to him.

.@PlanetTyrus talks about his retirement from the @nwa and professional wrestling. I know a few people that know him, and all I ever hear about Tyrus is that he’s a good dude. Congrats on your retirement. Loved the Bray Wyatt shout out at the end of the clip pic.twitter.com/w2UJ7eJCar — Darvio Morrow (@DTheKingpin) August 29, 2023

@PlanetTyrus and @therealec3 put on a terrific match in the Main Event tonight. Tyrus took the tough loss. I’m going to miss seeing this man in the ring. Best of luck! #NWA75 @nwa pic.twitter.com/VfvAO6uMG6 — Wise Sea Otter (@Lusjack) August 28, 2023

Murdoch described a commitment to pro wrestling as a vocation fully demanding of an time like any other major sport, and disclosed that he had discussed his retirement decision with his family.

“To be a great wrestler, you got to go 300 days a year, you got to train, you got to do those things.

“I wanted to keep wrestling so all my kids could see me wrestle and wrestling for 20 years, and it opened so many doors for me,” he said.

This is so beautiful pic.twitter.com/2mKctWwixH — Dumb Guy Live (@DumbGuyLive) August 28, 2023

“It was just time and I talked to my family about it.”

“My kids voted and I said, ‘that’s one last weekend that daddy’s gone,’ and it was unanimous.”

Murdoch — known more commonly as Tyrus — frequently appears on Fox News night programming, such as Greg Gutfeld’s evening show.

He’s also one of several rotating panel members on the morning show “Fox & Friends.”

Murdoch relinquished the title of NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion in the Sunday contest.

“So many times in life you don’t get to follow your dreams, and there was no mom, there was no dad in the stands, but there was the fans,” the retired wrestler said of his career.

