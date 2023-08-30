Share
News

Regular Guest on Greg Gutfeld's Late-Night Show Announces His Retirement

 By Richard Moorhead  August 30, 2023 at 5:54am
Share

A Fox News mainstay, regular guest on “Gutfeld!” and pro wrestler has made his last appearance in a professional wrestling ring.

George “Tyrus” Murdoch announced that he was saying goodbye to the sport in a Tuesday “Fox & Friends” appearance.

The media personality’s wrestling career began in the early 2000s — when he appeared in leagues such as World Wrestling Entertainment and National Wrestling Alliance.

Murdoch’s last appearance in pro wrestling came at the National Wrestling Alliance’s 75th Anniversary Show.

Murdoch became emotional as he spoke about what his wrestling career had meant to him.

Trending:
Newsmax Host Says Damning Biden Tape Coming Before Halloween, And POTUS Will Never Recover

Murdoch described a commitment to pro wrestling as a vocation fully demanding of an time like any other major sport, and disclosed that he had discussed his retirement decision with his family.

Do you watch Gutfeld’s late-night show?

“To be a great wrestler, you got to go 300 days a year, you got to train, you got to do those things.

“I wanted to keep wrestling so all my kids could see me wrestle and wrestling for 20 years, and it opened so many doors for me,” he said.

Related:
SEAL Who Shot Bin Laden Arrested in Texas, Police List Charges

“It was just time and I talked to my family about it.”

“My kids voted and I said, ‘that’s one last weekend that daddy’s gone,’ and it was unanimous.”

Murdoch — known more commonly as Tyrus — frequently appears on Fox News night programming, such as Greg Gutfeld’s evening show.

His comedy chops are easy to see. One episode, from May, is a good example:



He’s also one of several rotating panel members on the morning show “Fox & Friends.”

Murdoch relinquished the title of NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion in the Sunday contest.

“So many times in life you don’t get to follow your dreams, and there was no mom, there was no dad in the stands, but there was the fans,” the retired wrestler said of his career.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Regular Guest on Greg Gutfeld's Late-Night Show Announces His Retirement
Michelle Obama Praises Tennis Star Coco Gauff for Berating US Open Umpire
Watch: Sheriff's Office Helicopter Spirals Out of Control, Slams Into US Apartment Building
Illegals Defeat Locals: City Turns Former High School Into Shelter Despite Judge's Ruling, Massive Outcry
Officials Warn of 'Widespread Fuel Contamination' at Unknown Number of Gas Stations - This Could Destroy Your Car
See more...

Conversation