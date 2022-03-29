Rep. MTG Says the Regime Change Needed Right Now Is the One Ruining the US: 'Impeach Biden'

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia on Monday called for the impeachment of President Joe Biden, saying the United States is the nation that most needs a “regime change.”

The congresswoman’s remarks came in response to Biden’s reckless demand for regime change in Russia following President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The most needed regime change right now is the one in the United States for ruining our country,” Greene tweeted.

“Impeach Biden,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet.

The 79-year-old career politician ignited a backlash on Saturday when he said the Russian president “cannot remain in power” during a speech in Warsaw after meeting with Ukrainian refugees fleeing their war-torn nation.

“For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” Biden declared.

The Democrat’s latest verbal blunder was interpreted by many as an escalatory call to assassinate the Russian president and commit the United States to more destabilizing nation-building.

The American president demanding regime change in a nuclear power could trigger World War III. This is not in anyone’s best interests.

The White House immediately walked back the inflammatory, ad-libbed statement, according to The Washington Post.

“The president’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region,” an official said. “He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia or regime change.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also sought to put out the fire Biden ignited, saying during a trip to Jerusalem on Sunday that the U.S. is not seeking regime change in Russia “or anywhere else, for that matter.”

He said removing Putin (or not) is up to the Russian people — and not foreign interventionists.

“As you know, and as you have heard us say repeatedly, we do not have a strategy of regime change in Russia — or anywhere else, for that matter,” Blinken said.

“As in any case, it’s up to the people of the country in question. It’s up to the Russians,” he said.







Greene’s tweet calling for Biden’s impeachment was a follow-up to a prior series of posts where she underscored that the U.S. government should focus on fixing the numerous crises ravaging this nation instead of plotting to topple foreign governments.

“Regime change is not the path America should be on and it’s past time to get off,” she tweeted on Saturday. “We need to focus at home for a while and solve our own problems.”

Greene said Washington should put the needs of struggling Americans first.

“If we care about people, we should care about US oil & gas production, peace & lifting sanctions, & US farmers growing food,” she tweeted.

Regime change is not the path America should be on and it’s past time to get off. We need to focus at home for a while and solve our own problems. If we care about people, we should care about US oil & gas production, peace & lifting sanctions, & US farmers growing food. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) March 27, 2022

Greene raised a good point. Since the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives frivolously impeached former President Donald Trump twice on sham grounds, it stands to reason the Republicans should return the favor by impeaching Biden on legitimate grounds if they regain control of Congress.

Look at the mess the United States is in right now: We are suffering through multiple crises, including historic inflation, record border invasions, terrifying crime waves and rocketing gas prices.

The country cannot withstand much more destruction and chaos under this administration. We need new leadership to undo all the damage caused by this White House and its Democratic minions.

TUCKER: Invoke the 25th Amendment. As Joe Biden himself put it, “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.” pic.twitter.com/cgKuso35e4 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 29, 2022

Impeaching Biden would be a good start.

