Report: Amber Heard's Role Cut in Aquaman 2 Following Guilty Verdict

Has Amber Heard been cut from her role in the soon-to-be-released blockbuster Aquaman 2?

According to reports from insiders close to the film, Heard’s role in the film has been drastically cut, although not completely.

The news, reported by Just Jared on Tuesday, comes only weeks after a jury found Heard liable for defaming the reputation of her ex-husband, Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp.

BREAKING: Amber Heard is being cut from “Aquaman 2” and her role will be recast, a source exclusively confirmed to Just Jared. Read everything that we learned: https://t.co/opFg8mP9jW — JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 14, 2022

“The 36-year-old actress’ role in the film, which stars Jason Momoa in the title role, came heavily into question during her involvement in the six-week long defamation trial brought against her by her ex-husband Johnny Depp,” Just Jared reported.

“During the trial, Amber herself admitted she did not know if her character would make the final cut of the film.”

Many are speculating if a decision was made to cut or reduce Heard’s role due to the public’s negative view of the actress following the Depp trial.

According to multiple experts, the trial was a public relations win for Depp and a public relations nightmare for Heard.

Initially, the outlet claimed Heard had been completely cut with plans to recast.

However, in an update to the article, Just Jared noted that sources close to the film said this was not quite the case.

“Amber has not been completely cut from the film. She still has a small role,” the source said.

In response to the news, a representative for Heard gave a statement to People Magazine.

“The rumor mill continues as it has from day one — inaccurate, insensitive and slightly insane,” the representative said.

Notably, the statement failed to directly deny if Heard’s role has been cut to any extent.

Warner Bros., the film studio behind Aquaman 2, failed to respond to People Magazine’s request for comment.

It could be that Heard always had a small role in the film.

According to People Magazine, during the defamation trial, it was revealed that due to her “lack of chemistry” with costar Jason Momoa, Heard’s role had already been drastically reduced.

