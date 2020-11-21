Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Report: Biden Considering Merrick Garland for Attorney General Role

Merrick Garland, former US Supreme Court nominee, walks to the US District Court for DC Nov. 2, 2017 in Washington, D.C.Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty ImagesMerrick Garland, former US Supreme Court nominee, walks to the US District Court for DC Nov. 2, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

By Kipp Jones
Published November 21, 2020 at 12:05pm
P Share Print

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden is reportedly considering former Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland for the position of Attorney general, in the event he is sworn in as president in January.

While the election is still hotly-contested by President Donald Trump, whose attorneys are preparing for the legal battle of the century alleging widespread election fraud, Biden has embraced being named president-elect by the establishment media.

Biden’s team is reportedly hard at work choosing cabinet members and making other moves in preparation for a transition to the White House.

NPR reported Friday that Biden’s team has placed Garland on a short list of potential nominees to run the Justice Department.

TRENDING: Victor Davis Hanson: If Trump Is Playing Politics with COVID, It Doesn't Hold a Candle to What Dems Have Done

According to NPR, citing two individuals reportedly close to Biden, Garland is being floated as a potential replacement for current Attorney General William Barr.

The outlet reported, “Garland joins a number of other department veterans on the Biden short list for attorney general.”

Others linked to the position by NPR include former Obama administration U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and former civil rights chief Deval Patrick.

Do you think President Trump will prevail in court?

Former U.S. Attorney Doug Jones is also reported to be on that list, as are unnamed others.

Garland is currently a federal appeals court judge.

He was nominated by former President Barack Obama to replace late Justice Antonin Scalia on the high court in 2016.

That of course never came to pass, as the GOP-controlled Senate did not consider confirming a justice nominated to replace Scalia from then-lame duck Obama.

Garland has since become viewed as being mistreated by many on the American left.

RELATED: GOP Makes Criminal Referral After Allegedly Uncovering Thousands of Instances of Voter Fraud in Undecided State

His name has been cited often in recent months after President Trump nominated Justice Amy Coney Barrett to replace late justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in September.

The establishment media and Democrats have called the Senate’s confirmation of Barrett a double standard with regard to confirming a justice in an election year.

Republicans have argued that the situations were not similar, as Obama did not have the legislative backing for a high court nominee close to an election, while first-term Trump had the support of the Senate.

Before, during and after Barrett’s confirmation, numerous Democrats threatened to retaliate by “packing” the high court with additional justices.

Both Biden and his running mate, Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California, spent the entirety of the campaign refusing to answer questions about adding additional justices to the Supreme Court.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.







Report: Biden Considering Merrick Garland for Attorney General Role
Kyle Rittenhouse Walks Free After Massive $2 Million Bail Posted, Huge Conservative Name Helped Fund It
90-Year-Old Woman Chooses Suicide Over Facing Another Lockdown
Obama: 'We Could Always Send the Navy SEALS in' To Remove Trump from White House
Kaepernick Calls for Release of Cop-Killing Ex-Black Panther
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×